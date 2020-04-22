Local poet writes of coronavirus silver linings

MOUNT VERNON — Local poet Heidi Lynn Hughes notices bonds being strengthened and re-affirmed as people live through the time of the coronavirus.

She has set those observations into poems — in particular, two special poems, “Signs of the Times” and “Angels in Action,” which appears in today’s Mount Vernon News. They will be part of her forthcoming book of poetry titled “Looking through My Stained Glass Heart,” which is inspired by her mother and which she hopes to see published soon.

“Signs of the Times” shows how human interaction goes on, even in a time of the global pandemic. Across the street from her abode at the corner of North Gay and Curtis Street, an “amazing” family of neighbors, the Hartzler’s, recently used multi-colored chalk pieces to draw hopscotch squares onto the sidewalk. When the dad, Adam Hartzler, came home from work one evening, he watched his daughter Norah, 6, hop away. “And then he actually hopscotched through the boxes,” Hughes said. “It was very sweet and humbling.”

His wife, Lauren, soon joined the fun. Before you knew it, she said, neighbors came down to go through the hopscotch squares, even with a dog doing it. She noted that despite all its medical horrors — its economic impact of having many people stay home, and necessary inconveniences like social distancing — the COVID-19 virus is giving families more time to spend together because so many of them are home more. Social distancing is a mainstay of present-day interaction, as is wearing masks, and many citizens feel inconvenienced by such precautions.

But people can still connect, Hughes said — online and in virtual form for sure, but also through affirming and re-affirming true bonds. Doing so allows them to rediscover the good and simple things in life.

Before everything changed, she offered, people’s busy work lives and the technology that goes with them often made spending meaningful time together the exception, not the rule. The current age is giving us all a chance to re-prioritize what should really matter.

“I’ve seen neighbors become true neighbors again,” said Hughes, a mother and grandmother who has been writing poems since age 13. She is also an accomplished photographer.

“People have become a lot friendlier of late and more humbled,” she said. “It is so nice to see.”

Hughes’ other new poem, “Angels in Action,” was written about the doctors, nurses and other health professionals working heroically to help patients who have been isolated at Knox Community Hospital, either because they have tested positive for the coronavirus or are probable cases. They are angels to her, she said, because giving medical care to the sick, for a disease without a cure, is “what they have been called to do.” And they do it without hesitation, she noted. A lone nurse on a shift for an isolated patient is often the only person that patient sees for days or a week or longer — his/her guardian angel.

“They do this, every day without fail until we all get through this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “They won’t slow down.”

Never slowing down as well is Hughes’ talent in poetry, inspired by her parents and children, and her love for it. Her very first poem was a Father’s Day message to her dad, written as a young teen in her home community of Johnstown. She also drew inspiration from her mom, Jacquelyn Neal. Every time Hughes needed a boost in life, her mom would tell her, “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, baby girl.” One of Hughes’ favorite poems is a remembrance to her mom, titled, “Mother, You Are Still with Me.”

Hughes’ poetry has been featured in Wildfire Publications Monthly Magazine. One involved her son’s surviving an apartment fire in Mount Vernon a few years ago, called “When the Smoke Cleared.” Many of her poems can be viewed at allpoetry.com/Heidilynn.

A few lines of “When the Smoke Cleared” poem read,