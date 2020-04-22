Local poet writes of coronavirus silver linings

MOUNT VERNON — Local poet Heidi Lynn Hughes notices bonds being strengthened and re-affirmed as people live through the time of the coronavirus.
She has set those observations into poems — in particular, two special poems, “Signs of the Times” and “Angels in Action,” which appears in today’s Mount Vernon News. They will be part of her forthcoming book of poetry titled “Looking through My Stained Glass Heart,” which is inspired by her mother and which she hopes to see published soon.
“Signs of the Times” shows how human interaction goes on, even in a time of the global pandemic. Across the street from her abode at the corner of North Gay and Curtis Street, an “amazing” family of neighbors, the Hartzler’s, recently used multi-colored chalk pieces to draw hopscotch squares onto the sidewalk. When the dad, Adam Hartzler, came home from work one evening, he watched his daughter Norah, 6, hop away. “And then he actually hopscotched through the boxes,” Hughes said. “It was very sweet and humbling.”
His wife, Lauren, soon joined the fun. Before you knew it, she said, neighbors came down to go through the hopscotch squares, even with a dog doing it. She noted that despite all its medical horrors — its economic impact of having many people stay home, and necessary inconveniences like social distancing — the COVID-19 virus is giving families more time to spend together because so many of them are home more. Social distancing is a mainstay of present-day interaction, as is wearing masks, and many citizens feel inconvenienced by such precautions.
But people can still connect, Hughes said — online and in virtual form for sure, but also through affirming and re-affirming true bonds. Doing so allows them to rediscover the good and simple things in life.
Before everything changed, she offered, people’s busy work lives and the technology that goes with them often made spending meaningful time together the exception, not the rule. The current age is giving us all a chance to re-prioritize what should really matter.
“I’ve seen neighbors become true neighbors again,” said Hughes, a mother and grandmother who has been writing poems since age 13. She is also an accomplished photographer.
“People have become a lot friendlier of late and more humbled,” she said. “It is so nice to see.”
Hughes’ other new poem, “Angels in Action,” was written about the doctors, nurses and other health professionals working heroically to help patients who have been isolated at Knox Community Hospital, either because they have tested positive for the coronavirus or are probable cases. They are angels to her, she said, because giving medical care to the sick, for a disease without a cure, is “what they have been called to do.” And they do it without hesitation, she noted. A lone nurse on a shift for an isolated patient is often the only person that patient sees for days or a week or longer — his/her guardian angel.
“They do this, every day without fail until we all get through this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “They won’t slow down.”
Never slowing down as well is Hughes’ talent in poetry, inspired by her parents and children, and her love for it. Her very first poem was a Father’s Day message to her dad, written as a young teen in her home community of Johnstown. She also drew inspiration from her mom, Jacquelyn Neal. Every time Hughes needed a boost in life, her mom would tell her, “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, baby girl.” One of Hughes’ favorite poems is a remembrance to her mom, titled, “Mother, You Are Still with Me.”
Hughes’ poetry has been featured in Wildfire Publications Monthly Magazine. One involved her son’s surviving an apartment fire in Mount Vernon a few years ago, called “When the Smoke Cleared.” Many of her poems can be viewed at allpoetry.com/Heidilynn.
A few lines of “When the Smoke Cleared” poem read,
“Ringlets of smoke like the circle of life
With never-ending ties.
The ringlets of smoke
Like the bond of a mother and her son
Above it all will rise
Shooting flames going higher and higher
The love a mother has for her child
Will never grow weak and tired
Circles of smoke
With no beginning or end.”
Signs of the times
As I awaken, each day we are living in such different times
All I can hear every morning
Are the chirping of birds
And all the church bells chimes
Instead of the noise of rushing
Traffic and people everywhere
There is such a stillness a quiet
In the air
Keeping their social distance at 6 feet away
As I sit on my porch, a friendly wave and hello I hear them say
Familiar faces now all covered with masks
Do I know you I find myself always wanting to ask
Neighbors and their dogs out for a walk
Parents playing with their children
Making hopscotch with sidewalk chalk
Somehow the whole world has become beautiful yet bliss
People coming together as one
While thru this virus
Families suffer losing a loved one
Much too soon, they will forever miss
The world is at war with the enemy unseen
Never again people taking for granted what the important things
Really mean
Doctors and Nurses putting their lives on the line
The whole world is forever changed
Just a sign of the these times
Angels in action
They are angels in action
Fighting this virus
That how to cure so little
Is known
Trying to save lives while
Risking their own
They are angels in action
Fighting on the front lines
Often going into every day
Battle, leaving their family and
Loved ones behind
Angels in action, it’s what they have been called in this life to do
Protecting and serving every day
Folks like me and you
Angels in action
No matter how tired and weary
They become
They are everyday angels in action
Never give up fighting this unseen enemy until the battle is won
Angels in action are heroes one and the same
Our frontline everyday warriors
Trying to stay ahead of the game
They all deserve wings of gold
Their stories of these times in the world will go down in history
Forever to be told
