HOWARD — Karen Lynn Taylor, 81, of Howard passed away at her home April 19, 2020.

She was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Martins Ferry, to the late Albert and Elise (Parollian) Yanssen.

Karen was a graduate of Kent State University in 1960. She taught at Howard High School for three years and Utica High School for 33 years, where she retired from in 1996. Karen was a member of the Howard Methodist Church, Dillville Presbyterian Church, and a life long member of the Mount Pleasant Historical Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary N. Taylor, to whom she married on Dec. 28, 1961; one daughter, Deborah (Richard) Ritchie of Perrysville; grandchildren, James Ritchie and Heather (Jeff) Saylor both of Perrysville; great-grandchildren Deken Foster and Kyra Saylor; one sister, Holly (Raymond) Booth of Mount Vernon; niece, Amy (Mark) Byard of Hilliard; great- niece and nephew, Elise and Jackson Byard.

The family will observe private services. Burial will take place in Holly Memorial Park in Colerain.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Taylor family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.