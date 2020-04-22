MOUNT VERNON — The world lost a good man yesterday.

James Edward Grubaugh, 94, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 19, 2020.

Jim was born in Mount Vernon on Dec. 17, 1925, to Earl and Helen Grubaugh. The oldest of nine children, Jim worked hard all his life. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. In 1947 Jim wed Mary Purdy and together they raised four boys. That union lasted 63 years until Mary’s passing in 2010. Jim and his partner Red Carpenter owned the Gulf station at the end of South Main St. for many years. In 1960 Jim and Red started Beeline Service on Norton St. After Red’s passing Jim continued to work at Beeline with 2 of his sons, Mike and Doug along with grandson Micha until he retired in 2012 at the age of 86.

Family was everything to Jim. Jim especially enjoyed rooting for THE Ohio State Buckeyes and Mount Vernon sports. He was past president of the Booster Club and coached youth baseball for many years. He enjoyed any sport his kids, grandkids or great-grandkids played. He rarely missed a game. Left to cherish Jim’s memory are four sons, Michael (Brenda), Doug (Soni), Denny and David (Margie); grandchildren, Ian Grubaugh (Jennifer), Sarah Davis (Dusty), Nicole Grubaugh, Troy Grubaugh (Dalonne) Micha Grubaugh (Robin), Lisa Shaw (Scott), James Grubaugh, Amanda, Julie, Megan and Jamie; 10 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Brandon, Olivia, Hallee, Annalise, Samantha, Walker, Zoey, Grady, Bowen. He also leaves behind Very Special Friend Roxy Thomas.

Jim is survived by brothers Stan, Andy and Bob Grubaugh and sister Judy Starmer. He was preceded in death by brother, Ken Grubaugh; and sisters, Ethel Hines, Audrey Martin and Pat Addy.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Devon Litt, Cindy Strasser and the Hospice of North Central Ohio for their extraordinary care.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

There will be private family calling hours with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Grubaugh family.

