Assault, domestic charges brought against Howard man

MOUNT VERNON — Monday’s Knox County grand jury indicted a Howard man of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence against two family members, including one minor.

Larry Fox, 36, reportedly injured his 16-year-old child in an April 4 incident. The child suffered a head injury resulting in a minor concussion, according to Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injury, Fox was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in addition to a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charge, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christine Williams said.

Fox also reportedly made threats against an adult female household member, leading to a fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

The female family member reported the incident and alleged that Fox was heavily intoxicated when they argued, Williams said. Fox left the residence before law enforcement arrived but was located and arrested by officers at a different location.

There has been an increase of domestic violence cases during the COVID-19 epidemic despite a drop in overall caseload, the prosecuting attorneys noted.

Williams said she is seeing more family violence in both adult and juvenile courts. She believes this is in part due to the increased proximity of family members, drug and alcohol use and difficulty accessing mental health and disability support during the state of emergency.

Adult defendants are not the only ones needing access to treatments. Youth involved in domestic violence cases often have pre-existing mental health conditions, anxieties and/or learning disabilities as well, Williams explained.

Williams noted that for youth who attend special needs school and individualized education programs, school closure means not getting the professional assistance they usually receive at school. Meanwhile, parents find themselves taking on responsibilities typically afforded by professionals. All of which could aggravate existing conditions and add stress to the family, leading to more conflict between household members.

“It’s not just people who stay at home and do homework online, it’s kids who use special tutors and mental health facilitators that are not getting them at home,” Williams remarked.

Also indicted on Monday were two Mount Vernon residents who reportedly broke into an Upper Fredericktown Road barn and were found with stolen barn equipment.

A neighbor noticed the suspicious activity and alerted law enforcement. When officers arrived, they found Lucas Stagg, 38, and Lisa Rohal, 31, on the property with a pickup truck. The owner of the barn was able to identify items in the truck that came from inside the barn, according to McConville.

Stagg and Rohal were both indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Other indictments issued by Monday’s grand jury were: Robert Coykendall, 29, Delaware, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies; Shade Knox, 31, Orient, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; Timothy Llewellyn, 26, Mount Vernon, failure to register as an arson offender, a fifth-degree felony, failure to re-register as an arson offender, a fifth-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; Lindsay Collins, 31, Mount Vernon, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Ryan Bowen, 25, Thornville, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; Brandon Chaffin, 28, Mount Vernon, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, three counts of trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies; Hunter Phillips, 27, Mount Vernon, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; Stephen Wheeler, 33, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; Jacob Moore, 39, Mount Vernon, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; Bart Bland, 33, Mount Vernon, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.