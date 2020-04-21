MOUNT VERNON — Stephen Edward Baldwin, 70, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca Walton Baldwin. They shared 47 years together.

Steve was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Mount Vernon. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward Baldwin and Sylvia Hankins Baldwin. He graduated from Mount Vernon Senior High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He then began his career as a newspaper pressman. He worked at various newspapers before moving his family to Beaufort in 1985 where he began working at The Beaufort Gazette. He retired from The Beaufort Gazette as Production Manager after 20 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Rebecca, are: two sons, Jay Neese (Lindsay) and Chad Baldwin; one daughter, Andrea Riley (Keith); mother-in-law, Virginia Kidwell of Mount Vernon; two brothers, Lee (Pam) Baldwin and Gene (Dana) Baldwin; seven grandchildren, Logan, Bricen and Rush Riley, Jack Vogelsang, Maddie, Aya and O’Wren Neese.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati or Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) of Beaufort, SC.