Seder: Mount Vernon working out distance learning kinks

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City School District board of education held a virtual meeting Monday night utilizing two different media platforms and gave a district-wide update regarding the continued closure of K-12 school buildings.

Since the meeting was held virtually, utilizing Zoom for the board members and YouTube to live stream the Zoom meeting, the board passed a resolution at the beginning of the meeting amending board bylaw 167 regarding the physical attendance of the board members at meetings. The resolution also involved board bylaw 169.1, providing for public participation to be waived. Dr. Margie Bennet, board president, said that if any member of the community has items of concerns, to contact the board members at their email addresses posted to the school’s website.

During his district update, Superintendent Bill Seder touched on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement of the continued closure of K-12 school buildings.

“While that was not a surprise to many of us, it was still the announcement of it that kind of makes you sit back and take a deep breath,” Seder said. “You feel certainly disappointed and a bit disheartened, especially for our seniors, but for our students in general and for our staff … they would love to have their kids in their classrooms every day.”

Seder continued, saying that since the March 17 closure of schools and the move to online and distance learning, that teachers have been getting better at communicating with the students. The hiccups that have occurred in the beginning have been worked out and, while the situation isn’t ideal, the teachers and district have learned that some flexibility is essential to continuing the students’ education. At this time, second through 12th-grade students have 1:1 access to the school’s Chromebooks. Kindergarten and first-graders, along with those without internet access, will continue learning with packets.

“The other thing that we feel is very important for parents to understand (is) we don’t expect our parents to become teachers,” Seder said. “We want our parents to be there to support and encourage their children.”

With that, he mentioned grading for the end of the year will be based on how much effort they put into their work and how accurate the work is. Seder mentioned that there is a safeguard in place to make sure that students don’t fail to provide that they are making an effort and doing the best they can to complete the school work. Students will not receive a grade lower than the average of their previous three nine-weeks, Seder said.

“Our challenge will be to keep students engaged, providing that effort for the next five weeks,” Seder said about how the rest of the semester will go. “We’re not in the position to say, ‘we’re done learning for the rest of the year.’ The governor was really clear; we’re going to continue for the next five weeks this online remote learning environment.”

He mentioned that the biggest struggle for the district is if a student completely stops engaging and trying. He added that they will continue to provide meals to students until the end of the calendar year, which is May 27. And since K-12 buildings are closed, that means there will be no spring sports or spring concerts but the district is working on doing a virtual award ceremony and still looking into options for prom and graduation.

The board also:

•Approved a resolution approving tax exemption for private improvements to real property to be authorized as part of an Enterprise Zone within Mount Vernon. Seder said that the company, Lemmon Development, will hold the school harmless to the tax abatement and the district will be paid in full.

•Approved a resolution, Provide for Making Up School Hours During the Pendency of Executive Order 2020-01D, ODH Director’s Order Regarding the Closure of All K-12 Schools in Ohio.

•Approved an agreement to reorganize the Licking Area Computer Association (LACA) as a Regional Council of Governments.

•Approved a memorandum of understanding with Columbus State Community College for College Credit Plus Tuition and Fees/School District Book Process.

•Approved various personnel.