Proxy pick-up for April 28 food distribution

CENTERBURG — Those in need of groceries but shouldn’t leave home can participate in an April 28 food distribution day by sending someone else.

A food distribution event offered next Tuesday and facilitated by Centerburg Senior Services (CSS) will be accepting proxy letters that, when presented at the event, will allow the bearer to pick up food for someone else.

Crystal McElhaney, CSS business manager, said the proxy letters have people in mind who don’t want to leave their homes for safety reasons, or should not leave their homes, due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We’re lucky we get to have this because there is a true need,” McElhaney said. “I would hate for someone to come through and say, my neighbor needs this as well.”

The letters can be downloaded from the MidOhio Foodbank website, www.midohiofoodbank.org/covid-19 under the “How can I get food?” header. They are also available at the Centerburg Post Office, and copies of the proxy letter have been sent to all Knox County Taskforce members.

The letter must be filled out in full. Income eligibility requirements apply.

The distribution will be drive-through style and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Centerburg High School front parking lot. Those picking up food will be required to stay in their vehicles, with volunteers putting the food in their trunk.

For more information, contact CSS at 740-625-5056. The office is closed due to the epidemic, but messages are being checked regularly.

