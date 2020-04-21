No surprise: Schools to remain closed

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement Monday that all K-12 schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year didn’t come as much of a surprise to local superintendents.

“It wasn’t a surprise because I think the number one priority is the safety of the students and staff,” Susan Hayward, superintendent at Fredericktown Local Schools, said.

Hayward said they will continue to make sure that the teachers are providing excellent remote learning for the students. The teachers, she said, were making strides to make the learning engaging and to keep in constant contact with the students. The district has talked about how the end of the year exams will look but Hayward said that right now they are “really focused on making sure the students are learning and growing.”

Superintendent Steve Larcomb from East Knox Local Schools echoed the same sentiment, saying that he wasn’t surprised by the announcement and that he would have been more surprised if they would have gone back to school.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for the seniors,” Larcomb said, adding that they are reaching out to the seniors to see what they would like to do about graduation.

Larcomb said they will continue to follow the school calendar and end on time but that they won’t get to have any of the traditional end of the year events — senior awards and kindergarten graduation — that parents often look forward to.

“We will do what educators do — adapt, survive and thrive,” Larcomb said. The district, he mentioned, will continue to do what they are currently doing, such as the lunch program, and will go from there for the remainder of the semester.

“I was expecting this announcement and I appreciate the governor making it now rather than later,” said Mike Hebenthal, superintendent at Centerburg Local School District.

He mentioned that he had sent out information to the staff last week about what they would do if this announcement was made. Hebenthal said they will continue with distance learning and meals through May 21.

“We all would like to be back to school but we have to work with the situation at hand,” Hebenthal said. “It is not the best and has many limitations but we will do our best to help students learn as much as we can during this challenging time.”

Jason Snively, superintendent at Danville Local Schools, said he expected DeWine’s announcement.

“It’s the best thing for everyone,” he said, adding that they have already gotten into the routine of distance learning. The students and staff, he said, have been working together to fix any issues that have occurred.

He said they are currently planning for the end of the year, including polling the seniors to see what they would like to do about graduation. He said that they will do something to honor their seniors.

Superintendent Scott Hartley of North Fork Local Schools said that with such a short period left, the most important thing is keeping everyone safe.

“We will continue with what we’re doing,” he said, adding that they will work out the little pieces. He mentioned that they will continue discussing things like graduation at their board meeting Monday night.

Nate Huffman, superintendent at Highland Local Schools, said the announcement wasn’t a shock and that they have been anticipating this course of action.

“It’s a little bit of a relief,” he said, adding that even though they had been planning an extended closure having official word lets them forget about planning the “what ifs” about coming back this school year.

The school, Huffman said, will continue doing distance learning through the end of their calendar year, which is June 3. He mentioned that they are still working on having a graduation ceremony, with an already scheduled postponement to June 21. If that date is not possible, he said the district will work on doing something else creative to honor the seniors.

“We want a formal graduation, if possible,” he said. “We want to do something for those who will have to leave. … But there’s a lot of unknowns.”

