Miller: Knox Public Health followed virus guidelines

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller has again addressed the situation of an employee of The Laurels of Mount Vernon who tested positive for the coronavirus. She offered during her press conference Monday that the health department did everything within its legal power to ensure the elderly residents and staff there are safe.

She took issue with an editorial in the Mount Vernon News Friday that said medical professionals should have the authority to go in and test for COVID-19 when cases come up in nursing homes. Miller said KPH followed up on that testing, and followed up with patients and staff, as allowed by law. Testing was offered to The Laurels, but they chose to decline, Miller said.

KPH reported the case to The Laurels April 12, and The Laurels then sent out a letter to families and/or legal guardians of its elderly clients. The 22-year-old worker, who was not a nurse, is from Knox County and is in isolation at home. She also works at a Laurels facility in Franklin County.

“I would like to contest that a little bit and set the record straight,” Miller said of the editorial. “I want you to know we did everything we are supposed to do, by law and as required during this pandemic, to confirm that case and to get in contact with that (worker), as well as Lisa (Dudgeon, county communicable disease nurse), to get in direct contact with all the contacts (the worker) may have had.”

Miller said KPH’s follow-up included speaking with The Laurels of Mount Vernon about any patients or staff the COVID-19 worker may have come into direct contact with, and then following those individuals through contact tracing to determine if they develop any symptoms. There were only four such individuals, and they have not yet developed any symptoms while they remain under monitoring, she emphasized.

Miller also said KPH recently received enough specimen collection kits to provide testing at “hot spot” focal points like long-term care facilities and Knox County Jail, populations — the nursing home, prison/jail populations and developmentally disabled individuals — that are most vulnerable to the virus.

“We offered testing to The Laurels at the corporate level, and were told they chose not to have testing done,” Miller emphasized. “We do not require it because those patients are asymptomatic. Do I think it would be a good idea as the health commissioner, and Lisa (Dudgeon) as the infectious disease nurse here, yes — but they are not our residents, they are The Laurels’ residents and they have chosen not to opt into that testing … so I want to make it perfectly clear that testing was made available to them.”

She continued, “And it will be (available) to any other facility where there may be a resident or an employee who could test or be confirmed positive.”

Miller also updated coronavirus statistics for Knox County as of Monday. The past weekend saw the county’s twelfth residential case of a positive COVID-19 test, reported Sunday and involving a 37-year old woman. The woman, who works in Richland County, is currently isolated at home.

In total, Knox County now has 120 residents who have had their specimen collection kits sent for COVID-19 testing, with 102 negative results, 12 positive residential cases in Knox County, one more “probable” case that is pending, as well as one positive result from an individual from another county who was tested in Knox County, according to KPH. There are five test results pending, and 21 individuals currently being monitored. There was one death involving a 90-year-old man who had lived in Florida for several months before passing.

