HOWARD — James R. “Jim” Hukill, 77, of Howard passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born on May 25, 1942, in Columbus, to James E. and Clarabelle (Rhodebeck) Hukill. He graduated from Mifflin High School in 1961. Jim retired in 1998. He drove for REA Express and USF Holland for a total of 32 years with an impeccable driving record.

Jim is survived by his wife, of over 47 years, Janice Hukill; his daughter, Debra (Mark) Hennosy; granddaughter, Erika (Tom) Pozuc; two great-granddaughters, Aviana and Mya; grandson, Kyle Hennosy; brother-in-law, Dale Cooperider; sister-in-law, Loretta Hukill; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, William Hukill, and his sister, Evelyn Cooperider.

Jim was known a “Huk” at the truck terminal or “Single Shot” on the CB radio. When he wasn’t on the road, Jim loved fishing, boating, working in the barn with their horses and spending time with his family. Jim was also an avid dog lover, especially his English Labrador Retriever Zipper.

In following with Jim’s wishes, there will be a graveside service held Friday, May 22, in Bloomfield Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank all the special nurses at Hospice of Knox County for the excellent care they provided to Jim.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to Hospice of Knox County.

