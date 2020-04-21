Obituary

Iva P. Braswell

MOUNT VERNON — Iva P. Braswell, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

Arrangements are pending at this time. The Snyder Funeral Homes in Mount Vernon are honored to serve the family of Iva P. Braswell.

 

