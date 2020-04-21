Photography

Egg farm fire

Joshua Morrison/News Smoke blows out of a three-alarm fire at Trillium Farms Layer Site #4 on Westley Chapel Road, just south of Croton this morning. Crews from Delaware, Licking and Knox counties, including Fredericktown and Central Ohio Joint Fire District, were called out at 3:30 a.m. Crews remain on scene, but Knox County departments were returning to their stations as of press time.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

