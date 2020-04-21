Greensboro, N.C. — David Crowe passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.

He was born Dec. 14, 1992, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was raised in Mount Vernon.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Warner Crowe. He is survived by his parents, Brandie Crowe and Jeff Crowe; daughter, Sofia Crowe; and sisters, Lakin Crowe Wilson, Kelly Crowe Hostetler and Miah Crowe.

David was gifted with artistic talent and enjoyed playing the guitar. He also liked playing and watching basketball; especially NBA basketball. But the greatest love in his life was his family, especially his beautiful Sofia, whom he adored. His family greatly loves him, and his passing will leave a void in all of their lives. All who knew him loved how fun he was to be around.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to GoFundMe.com/David’sDaughterSofia.

