Danville postpones events

DANVILLE — Monday was Danville’s third village council meeting on Zoom. The council expects at least two more remote video meetings before evaluating the possibility of returning to in-person participation. Meanwhile, Ladies Night Out spokesperson Amy McDonald announced the event has been postponed.

McDonald joined in the meeting to report that the organizers have decided to postpone Ladies’ Night Out for 2020 in light of the COVID-19 public health environment.

While there will not be a Ladies’ Night Out in Danville this year, the group is tentatively considering smaller village events such as movies in the park later in the summer instead.

Councilmember Jill Byers cautioned about maintaining proper social distance even at smaller events. Mayor Joe Mazzari acknowledged and remarked that the outdoor environment of the park should allow adequate distance between individuals if they space out properly.

Overall, councilmembers agreed it was a good idea to modify large village festivals for smaller events, depending on the circumstances.

“We need to get together at some point when it is allowed. We don’t want to let everything just go away,” McDonald said. “We had some momentum going and want to keep it going.”

Also postponed was Spring Cleanup Day. Councilmember Darin Durbin confirmed that there will not be a cleanup day this year until further notice.

To keep the village maintained, however, the village maintenance crew has returned to their usual schedule and is tending to outdoor business. This included two water leaks on the main water line this past week, according to Mazzari.

Mazzari also reported that recycling containers will be removed from the Hometown Market parking lot due to improper dumping. In the past, the council has noted issues around the containers. People had been dumping non-recyclable garbage in and around the containers and the market did not have the resources to maintain it.

“We will no longer, as of this Friday, have recycling in the village,” Mazzari announced in light of the situation.

The recycling service will return in the future, Mazzari said, at a different location where there are electricity and the possibility of a security camera to properly monitor and manage the recycling site.

“I talked to Hometown Market. I told them how we appreciate their support of having the containers in our community,” Mazzari said. “I really truly do thank them for their effort trying to integrate into our community, be a part of the community. I think they’re doing a bang-up job trying to do that.”

The market will not be obligated to bring the containers back, according to Mazzari. The village has arranged the removal of the containers and cleanup of the area.

“In the future, we (the village) are going to have it on our property, and we are going to manage it,” Mazzari said.

In the meantime, people can find information about other recycling locations in Knox County on the village’s website.

Also on the agenda was the Danville Police Department’s pending expense to renew officers’ tasers and bullet-proof vests.

It will cost a total of $16,819.40 to replace and renew three tasers and eight vests. The village will pay $6,128.20 with the help of a $10,000-plus grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Office of Criminal Justice Services, reported Mazzari and Police Chief Dan Weckesser.

The council unanimously approved the expense.

While having Weckesser on the line, Councilmember Deb Ridgeway reported that several people had contacted her over the weekend about large gatherings of parties happening in the village.

Weckesser advised people to contact him instead of calling 911 if they have complaints about others disregarding social distancing guidelines.

Monday’s council meeting shut down at the 40-minute mark, the free call time limit offered by Zoom. The video conference was abruptly disconnected; most participants were able to return for another 40-minute session, except Village Solicitor Noel Alden who was not reconnected to the call.

The council adjourned just before the timer ran out a second time, uncertain if they would be allowed to reconnect for the third time.