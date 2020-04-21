BeTheLight honors seniors

COLUMBUS — With the announcement by Governor Mike DeWine that schools would continue with distance learning for the remainder of the year, it’s expected that the Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the cancellation of spring sports. That confirmation should come today, the OHSAA tweeted.

Area schools Centerburg, Danville, Fredericktown, Highland, Utica, Mount Gilead, Cardington and Northmor lit up their stadiums and scoreboards at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) to honor this year’s seniors. It was a part of #BeTheLight with schools from around the country participating.

Mount Vernon was unable to participate because the lights in the stadium are being fixed because of a wind storm. But the scoreboard at the baseball field was lit during the day with 20 runs and 20 hits in the Mount Vernon column.

The stay-at-home order came before MV had its spring picture day, so senior banners were not made.

“We are going to recognize our seniors in some fashion,” Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford said in a Facebook Live post on April 17. “A lot depends on when we’ll be able to gather again, but we will do something special for all of our spring programs — track, volleyball, tennis and baseball and softball.”

MV softball coach Ryan Pentz plans to honor his seniors Bryn Elliott, Kiley Lowe and Jasmine Davidson in several ways. The Yellow Jacket seniors will deliver final messages to teammates using Zoom.

Another plan is a senior parade where cars will drive by the three seniors’ houses with gifts and flowers.

And finally, when gatherings are permitted, Pentz plans to hold a senior night ceremony at the softball field.

Several schools including Utica, Highland and Fredericktown have been posting spotlights on social media to honor seniors.

OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass has said throughout that sports will follow what happens with schools. With students, teachers and administrators not allowed in the building, sports can’t continue.

The OHSAA announced a contingency plan for spring sports a couple of weeks ago that called for sports to run through the end of June should class resume inside buildings on May 4.

Snodgrass announced the cancellation of the middle school track and field championship Saturday in a memo to member-school superintendents, principals and athletic administrators. Was it an attempt as softening the blow for Monday’s announcement?

“With (Thursday’s) news conferences, plans appear to be moving forward to ‘open up’ the nation and Ohio in Phases,” the letter said. “It was stated that ‘schools that are currently closed should remain closed.’ When this is confirmed by Governor DeWine and/or State Supt. of Schools (Paolo) DeMaria, we will be confirming the cancellation of spring sports as we have previously indicated.”

