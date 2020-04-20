FREDERICKTOWN — Thomas A. Orsborn, 83, of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 11, 1936 in Sparta to the late Ralph and Anna (Woolison) Orsborn.

Tom was a member of the Bellville Church of Christ and the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555. He graduated from Sparta High School. He was a hard worker and was proud of providing for his family. Tom worked and retired from Rolls-Royce in Mount Vernon. He enjoyed watching Ohio State football, Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. Another one of Tom’s hobbies was tinkering around with mowers and other machinery. He will be remembered by many for his unique sense of humor. His greatest joy was watching his grandkids with their many activities.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Rowlen) Orsborn; a son, Randy (Joan) Orsborn; grandchildren, Aaron (Doris) Orsborn, Lucas (Ragen) Orsborn, Kara (Jordon) Levering; great-grandchildren, Rory and Rhett Levering, Makenzie and Savanna Orsborn; a sister, Anna Marie (Stan) Lepley; a brother, John (Dorothy) Orsborn; several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brothers, Byron and Richard Orsborn.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Bloomfield Cemetery in Centerburg. Pastor Kyle Thompson will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Kindred Hospice; https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html.

To view this obituary or leave the family a condolence, visit www.sndyerfuneralhomes.com.

