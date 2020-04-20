Stay-at-home order a mixed bag locally

At Ichiban Sushi and Steak House, business has also been good even after moving to only takeout and delivery in compliance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order.

Restaurant employees said the majority of customers prefer to pick up the order themselves, while a small percentage utilizes the delivery service through Diner Dashers. Customers call ahead to order and wait in the parking lot until pickup is ready at the door.

Despite the change, the restaurant said they are busy throughout the day with a little downtime around 2 p.m. The business is so good the News’ phone interview with the manager was cut short by two other customers who were waiting on the line and at the door.

Amato’s, a wood-fired pizzeria, is grateful for the outreach they have seen in the community. They have seen a substantial increase in mixed drink sales after they decided to continue to sell mixed drinks with their carry-out food.

“Our business is open for carry-out in order to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Erica Grigsby, the managing partner for Amato’s. “We don’t currently offer delivery. The community has really stepped up to support us in this time of economic uncertainty and our mixed drinks orders right now have increased substantially.”

Since they do not have dine-in options, most restaurants reported they have not set a number for how many people can be inside at once. They already use protective personnel equipment like gloves and some are using masks.

There are other changes they are adapting to as well.

Door 142, an American-style restaurant in Fredericktown, had to choose between continuing to sell food and also selling mixed drinks. The business decided not to sell mixed drinks to go to focus more on the quality of the food that they are currently serving as take-out.

“We are doing take-out in order to adapt our business to these troubling times,” said Rachel Mackell, the owner of Door 142. “Our employees are also wearing masks and wash their hands extensively. They take their own temperatures before they come into work. We’ve had to furlough two of our employees because of the virus situation. We have bottled beer and bottled wine available for carryout and we decided that we didn’t want to do mixed drink take-out because we wanted to focus mainly on the great food that we are providing to the people in our community.”

Glenn Smith, the owner of Glenn’s Sales, Service, and Hardware, has noticed an increase in people doing indoor and outdoor projects during the governor’s stay-at-home order. People are wanting to fill their time with rewarding and fulfilling projects, he said.

Smith has limited the number of people in the store to 10. The business is looking to get a shipment of masks soon.

“We have signs reminding people to stay six feet apart as stated by the governor’s orders,” said Smith. “We are seeing an increase in people doing various projects such as interior painting or people getting really creative by building their own playsets for their kids in their backyards.”

Eric Petersen, the owner of Y-Not Cycling and Fitness in Mount Vernon, has noticed an increase in people, especially families, wanting to go outside and get some exercise through biking.

“By adapting to the COVID-19 crisis, we are only allowing a certain amount of people into our business,” said Petersen, who has set the number of people permitted in the shop at six. Other adaptations include online sales, deliveries of products, and curb-site pick-up. They are also offering free 1 hour to 1-day rentals. All the customer has to do is fill out a form.

“People are also interested in bringing in old bikes and having them get fixed up,” Petersen said. “There has been an overall renewed interest in biking since this crisis has started because people want to get out there and go get some exercise in.”