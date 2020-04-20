Stay-at-home order a mixed bag locally

Some businesses slowing, some blooming
By ELI CHUNG and CODY STRAWSER
MOUNT VERNON — While the COVID-19 epidemic has slowed down certain businesses, some businesses are doing better than usual.
Fred Forster, owner of Forster Seeds Garden Center and Wild Bird Center, said they are selling three times more than normal from the last two weeks of March to the first week of April.
“Business was really good for three weeks because people panicked,” Forster said, attributing the surge in seed sales to people wanting to grow their own food and do gardening during the lockdown.
Normally, Forster said people wait until the end of April to start planting. This time, they were buying seeds in droves in March.
“People want something to do when they’re at home,” Forster remarked.
The 75-year-old owner said he has been in the business for 50 years and “it is all about planning.”
Because seeds are selling out faster but the supplies are coming in slower, Forster is keeping a close eye on the inventory to be able to order ahead.
Forster Seeds also introduced the option of call-in orders and outside pick-up for customers who do not want to come into the store. Wireless credit card readers allow them to charge the customers outside.
Overall, people have been distancing themselves even when they are in the store, Forster observed. The only time people may be clustered is when they are at the registers. Forster plans to move a register to a tent outside and space out the three indoor registers to allow for adequate distance.
At Ichiban Sushi and Steak House, business has also been good even after moving to only takeout and delivery in compliance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order.
Restaurant employees said the majority of customers prefer to pick up the order themselves, while a small percentage utilizes the delivery service through Diner Dashers. Customers call ahead to order and wait in the parking lot until pickup is ready at the door.
Despite the change, the restaurant said they are busy throughout the day with a little downtime around 2 p.m. The business is so good the News’ phone interview with the manager was cut short by two other customers who were waiting on the line and at the door.
Amato’s, a wood-fired pizzeria, is grateful for the outreach they have seen in the community. They have seen a substantial increase in mixed drink sales after they decided to continue to sell mixed drinks with their carry-out food.
“Our business is open for carry-out in order to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Erica Grigsby, the managing partner for Amato’s. “We don’t currently offer delivery. The community has really stepped up to support us in this time of economic uncertainty and our mixed drinks orders right now have increased substantially.”
Since they do not have dine-in options, most restaurants reported they have not set a number for how many people can be inside at once. They already use protective personnel equipment like gloves and some are using masks.
There are other changes they are adapting to as well.
Door 142, an American-style restaurant in Fredericktown, had to choose between continuing to sell food and also selling mixed drinks. The business decided not to sell mixed drinks to go to focus more on the quality of the food that they are currently serving as take-out.
“We are doing take-out in order to adapt our business to these troubling times,” said Rachel Mackell, the owner of Door 142. “Our employees are also wearing masks and wash their hands extensively. They take their own temperatures before they come into work. We’ve had to furlough two of our employees because of the virus situation. We have bottled beer and bottled wine available for carryout and we decided that we didn’t want to do mixed drink take-out because we wanted to focus mainly on the great food that we are providing to the people in our community.”
Glenn Smith, the owner of Glenn’s Sales, Service, and Hardware, has noticed an increase in people doing indoor and outdoor projects during the governor’s stay-at-home order. People are wanting to fill their time with rewarding and fulfilling projects, he said.
Smith has limited the number of people in the store to 10. The business is looking to get a shipment of masks soon.
“We have signs reminding people to stay six feet apart as stated by the governor’s orders,” said Smith. “We are seeing an increase in people doing various projects such as interior painting or people getting really creative by building their own playsets for their kids in their backyards.”
Eric Petersen, the owner of Y-Not Cycling and Fitness in Mount Vernon, has noticed an increase in people, especially families, wanting to go outside and get some exercise through biking.
“By adapting to the COVID-19 crisis, we are only allowing a certain amount of people into our business,” said Petersen, who has set the number of people permitted in the shop at six. Other adaptations include online sales, deliveries of products, and curb-site pick-up. They are also offering free 1 hour to 1-day rentals. All the customer has to do is fill out a form.
“People are also interested in bringing in old bikes and having them get fixed up,” Petersen said. “There has been an overall renewed interest in biking since this crisis has started because people want to get out there and go get some exercise in.”
Not so lucky are those in the camping industry. Co-Owner Persophone Gilmore at the Kokosing Valley Camp & Canoe said she has been getting calls from their customers daily while the camping ground is closed under state order.
Kokosing Valley serves approximately 95 families seasonally, including about 30 long-term customers that have been visiting the campground for decades, according to Gilmore.
Some customers are elderly with health conditions. Gilmore said she and her husband keep in close contact with those customers, checking in to make sure they are doing okay.
“In the camping industry we’re blessed to be like a big family,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore said they have contacted the health department and were told to hold off the season. Right now, there is no set date for when the campground will open.
“The mandate changes daily,” Gilmore said. “We’re just waiting for the governor to reopen the economy.”
Coshocton KOA originally planned to open its campground last weekend but had to postpone the season until at least May 1 following the governor’s order.
Although they have had to cancel two weeks of reservations, Co-Owner Ryan McPeek said for the most part customers have been hanging onto their reservations and hoping for the campground to open later in the season.
“When the pandemic restriction is lifted, our main thing is to follow recommendations by the Governor and Health Director (Amy) Acton to both getting back to business and continuing to maintain social distance, offering hand sanitizer and spreading out people,” McPeek said.
KOA is also working on adjusting some of its activities, according to McPeek. The camp will be working on making the woodland area more accessible, for example, and encouraging people to take advantage of outdoor activities where they can spread out more.
Some group activities such as arts and crafts may be modified by offering materials for campers to take back to their campsites, instead of having a gathering of people in one location, McPeek said.
“We want to be part of the solution,” McPeek said, expressing that he would like to be able to open for business but in a way that would “keep our customers and staff safe.”
