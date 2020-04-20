HOWARD — Marsha Lee Bibart, 75, of Howard, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation, in Mount Vernon.

Marsha was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Newark to Joseph Mason and Mary (White) Swick.

She graduated from Newark High School in 1962. She married John Steven Bibart on May 26, 1963.

Marsha was an office clerk for Smith Dairy in Marion for a few years, but was mostly a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She raised her children, then her grandchildren. After moving to Knox County, she became very active in her church, First Presbyterian of Mount Vernon. Marsha was a deacon, served on the pastoral nominating committee, the Thursday morning women’s bible study, and the monthly women’s circle. She was a devoted member of the prayer partner ministry, and loved to worship Father God in song and prayer.

Marsha will be deeply missed by her husband, John, of Apple Valley; children, Monica (Mark) Eutsey of Mount Vernon and John (Samantha) Bibart Jr. of Maineville; grandchildren, Clint (Hailey) Eutsey, Clay Eutsey and Corinne Eutsey; a brother, Joseph (Beth) Mason Swick of Newark; sisters, Marilyn Porter of TN, and Laurie (Lou) Domino of LA.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held later at First Presbyterian of Mount Vernon with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to either First Presbyterian of Mount Vernon, 106 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050, or Hospice of Knox County 17700 Coshocton Avenue, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.