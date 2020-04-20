MOUNT VERNON — Louise Eileen LaBenne died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home in Mount Vernon.

Louise, affectionately known as Robbie to her nursing friends, was born Oct. 30, 1930 to Elmer and Ruth (Wallace) Robinson in Cadiz. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1948 and Martins Ferry Hospital School of Nursing in 1951.

Louise began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon, where she met her husband, Raymond. She continued her nursing career at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in 1967 and was director of nursing from 1982-94. She was a devoted member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Mount Vernon since 1955. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Lakeside, Belgium and her nursing reunions.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, whom she married in 1955; her brothers, Russell and Ralph; and her sisters, Lena, Myrtle and Mary.

Louise is survived by her children, Michael (Gail) of Mount Vernon, Marguerite Schafer (Jeffrey) of Tipp City and Edgar (Mely) of the Philippines; grandchildren, Christopher (Samantha) LaBenne, Laura LaBenne (Anthony), Emily LaBenne and Olivia LaBenne, Justin (Amanda) Schafer, Jena (James) Cosby, Maria (Justin) Moritz, Mary LaBenne, Joshua LaBenne, Kevin LaBenne and Gigi LaBenne; great-grandchildren, Adonai, Isaiah, Alaina, Camille and Baylee.

The family will observe a private service and will have a memorial Mass at a later date.

The family would like to thank the many friends who were such a joy and help to Louise through the years and the wonderful care at Country Court Nursing Home.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite #3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

