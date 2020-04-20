Kokosing’s Burgett named to Economic Advisory Board

COLUMBUS — A local businessman has been named to the Economic Advisory Board by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Brian Burgett, president of Kokosing Construction Company, is one of 18 selected for the governor’s newly created board.

The board is expected to assist DeWine’s administration work through the economic issues facing Ohio following the pandemic. It is chaired by Frank Sullivan, CEO of RPM International, and includes high-ranking business executives from all over the state.

“So just as we have looked to experts to help us move through this crisis, we’re also looking to experts as we move forward and as we will come out of this, and as we focus on our economic recovery,” DeWine said in a press conference April 2. “We know this is a tough time; we know it’s very, very difficult. But, we also know we will come out of this. … We will have the opportunity to move forward.”

