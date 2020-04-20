East Knox team was one to remember

HOWARD — It was a time when a local, small-school David rose up and defeated a few Goliaths.

The East Knox High School basketball squad of 1969-70 came out of nowhere to show the rest of Ohio that they were a team to be reckoned with. In a year of some very high profile sporting upsets, the Bulldogs made plenty of noise in their own back yard that season. In fact, they made a lot of noise in several back yards, going 14-2 in the 1969-70 regular season.

This unlikely class of Bulldogs averaged over 60 points a game and posted the best regular-season basketball record in school history. In a school that is so steeped in football tradition, it is hard to believe that the basketball Bulldogs ruled the roost for a year.

What is even more improbable was the rise the Bulldogs’ team from tiny, fledgling East Knox High School, which was, perhaps the second or third smallest school in the whole state of Ohio. With less than 200 students, the Bulldogs played their home games in the Bladensburg gym, since they still had a fairly new facility there.

“It was so packed in there, it was standing room only,” said then-sophomore guard Roland Hanna — the youngest member of the 1969-70 Bulldogs basketball team. “People were even standing in the out-of-bounds area on both sides of the basket, at each end of the court, where there was only three feet of room.”

The Bulldogs started the season slowly, coming out on the short end of an overtime thriller to Cardington.

“That left a bad taste in the mouth,” said Ron Cline, who was on that team as a 6-foot forward. “Unfortunately, it went the wrong way, but it made us pretty determined from that point on.”

The Bulldogs knocked off archrival Danville on the road the following week, 83-65. After that, it looked like they weren’t going to ever stop winning, reeling off 12 straight wins. East Knox played an inspired brand of basketball under coach Jim Foster, who encouraged a sense of belief in his players that helped them to overcome.

“Coach instilled the idea that if we thought we were good enough, we could beat anybody,” Hanna said “So, we had the desire to play for him and try to win every game that we could.”

It looked like they might just do that, until they ran into Danville again. The Blue Devils shot down the Bulldogs’ winning streak, 82-61, on the next-to-last game of the season.

Among the highlights of the Bulldogs’ glorious season was defeating then-Mid-Buckeye Conference rival Newark Catholic three times. The Bulldogs beat NC handily in their first meeting. Then, they hosted Newark Catholic exactly three weeks later, pulling out a 63-61 victory. Finally, they met at the new Mount Vernon High School gym, which sported a brand new rubberized tartan floor.

“We were one of the first teams to play on the new tartan floor that Mount Vernon put down in their gym, at the time,” said Bulldogs 6-foot guard Charlie Hunt. “That was quite different. Our home gym in Bladensburg had a tile floor. Just regular, square tile. When you play on tile, tartan or hardwood, that’s quite a difference. (The tile floor) was hard on the legs. With tartan, you didn’t slide, you stuck.”

East Knox won its third meeting with the Green Wave, 63-59, a victory that propelled them into the sectional final against the Blue Devils, whom they defeated, 84-73, at The Hive in Mount Vernon on February 27, 1970. The win earned them a trip to the districts at the Fairgrounds Coliseum in Columbus.

The Bulldogs, prior to the ’69-’70 season, had good teams, but lost a number of close games. The players agree on what turned them around.

“I’d say that Coach Foster had a lot to do with it,” said center Rod Johnson. “There is really a big difference when you really like and respect your coach. We played for him and that school.”

The Bulldogs proved that they were tough. One incident in particular, took place near the end of a road game in New Albany, during the regular season. The Bulldogs were clinging to the lead in the final seconds. Hanna had come off the bench and was in the game for his ball-handling skills. Hanna, dribbling, led the New Albany defense on a merry chase. With time running out, things finally exploded.

“I broke the (New Albany) press and I was just standing there dribbling the ball, when one of their bigger players came running at me and tried to clothesline me,” Hanna said. “He hit me on the back and knocked me down. I got up, and another guy jumped me. Their center also grabbed me. The guy that knocked me down was going to hit me again, when one of my guys grabbed that guy. Coach ran out on the floor and one of the fans came out and punched him. Our school superintendent punched that guy. The cops were on the floor and we still had to play, because there were 18 seconds left in the game.”

After shooting some technical foul shots and some free throws the Bulldogs defeated New Albany, 57-56, but that wasn’t the biggest concern the Bulldogs’ players had.

“I didn’t know how we were going to get from the front door to our team bus,” Hanna said.

It was the Bulldogs own fans that came to their rescue. Out in the parking lot, the East Knox fans formed a double line to guide their team safely to the bus. Nobody was going to get to those players through a wall of farmers, construction workers, truck drivers and oil-well drillers.

“New Albany had every intention of not losing that game and that’s all there was to it,” Johnson said. “There was the situation at the end of the game. Chuck Whitney, our assistant coach, got popped and then, when the game was over, all the parents stuck around and lined up down the hallway to make sure we got on the bus without any problems.”

Johnson has a different view on who may have thrown the punches.

“I’m not surprised,” said Johnson. “I’m just not sure if it was the superintendent or the principal. (Superintendent) Chuck Stanley didn’t come to too many games. I would have to think, if it was anyone, it was the principal, Mr. Nissin. He was an athlete. He was a big man. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The Bulldogs were no pushovers. They sported a big, strong front line, led by the high-scoring 6-foot-3 Johnson. When the Bulldogs couldn’t work the ball into Johnson, they had outside shooters that could spread out any opposing defense. Hanna could play the point and shoot from anywhere. He and fellow guards Mike Stricker and Bart Smith may have been some of the best shooters in the area. Mike McDonald, a lean, 6-4 forward, was another good shooter on a Bulldogs’ offense that could score from anywhere at any time.

Curt Campbell, a 6-4 forward, was a strong rebounder with outstanding leaping ability who helped to get the ball and feed it into the Bulldogs’ fast break.

“That’s how we made points was the fast break — beating the other team down the floor,” said Hanna. “We also had the offense with our shooters. We had to set the play up to get the ball to Johnson and he basically outjumped everybody. The man could jump. For that year, he averaged over 20 points a game.”

Tony Hunt was a 6-footer who could jump with guys half a foot taller. He was part of the Bulldogs’ strong bench. So was Howard ‘Howdy’ Hall and Roger Cooper, along with guard Mike Baker. Jobey Johnson, the fullback from the Bulldogs football team, also played on the basketball squad. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Jobey Johnson was hard to move out of the post.

Coach Foster encouraged his players to show off their special talents, including Hanna’s dribbling which was inspired by then-current Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal. They even played the Globetrotters’ unofficial anthem, “Sweet Georgia Brown”, before home games.

“My teammates were standing around dribbling the ball behind their backs and between their legs like the Globetrotters,” Hanna said. “I would spin the ball on my finger, bounce it off my elbows or my head.”

Coach Foster, looking to inspire his shooters, would have them watch college star “Pistol” Pete Maravich on television, but they also got a close up and personal look at a more local legend.

“Johnny Rinka from Kenyon College averaged 43 or 44 points a game that year,” Hanna said. “We used to go watch him play and he was awesome. The only person who outscored him was Pistol Pete in 69-70.”

The Bulldogs would have one, last moment in the sun, defeating Bloom Carroll 79-57 in the first round of district at the Fairgrounds Coliseum — a building that was vast, compared to their gym in Bladensburg.

“The depth perception of that place threw a lot of us off at first,” said Cline. “We should have been able to go in there and practice ahead of time, but to go in there blindly was definitely challenging to say the least.”

The Bulldogs’ miraculous season, finally came to an end when North Union defeated the Bulldogs in the district final, 76-64, on March 6, 1970.

Even with the passing of a half-century, the fans haven’t forgotten this vintage of Bulldogs. The team was honored for its achievements during a recent game at The Pound.

“I still run into people that remember us,” Campbell said. “About a month ago, I ran into a guy who was a kid back then. He mentioned that he still remembered watching us play in Bladensburg. Everyone on the team were really close, and we still are.”

The team had been getting together on a fairly regular basis. Four years ago, its beloved Coach Foster, in remission from lung cancer, was able to attend one last team get-together.

“It was a cookout at one of the player’s homes,” Rod Johnson said. “It was a good time. We had started getting together, maybe about five or six years ago. Coach was a big bass fisherman, and Cline and Campbell and I would go out to Apple Valley Lake with him and fish whenever I made it up there. It was sad to see him go. Coach always said, ‘Don’t give up. Stay in there and keep fighting.’ Those are the kind of things you carry on into life. It worked for me.”