Danville kindergarten registration still open

DANVILLE — Kindergarten registration in its traditional form has already passed and Danville schools have put together a few options to complete this process for the upcoming school year.

The following information must be turned in by April 30: Completed enrollment application, completed open enrollment application (for students who DO NOT live in the Danville Local School District; a copy of certified birth certificate; proof of residency (current) — This can be a deed, lease, rental agreement, utility bill, tax statement, voter registration card, residency affidavit; immunization record; custody documents; records request (for students that attended a preschool); transportation inquiry (potential bus riders); proof of ID (parent/guardian).

The following forms are available on the Danville website: Enrollment application, open enrollment application, records request and transportation inquiry.

Packets with forms are also available at the administration building both in the office and inside the double doors where preschool packets are available.

If your child is attending Miss Jenny’s Preschool, the school will be able to get a copy of the birth certificate if parents/guardians don’t have access to one to provide the forms.

Please complete these forms and turn them in no later than April 30.

The complete forms can be submitted with the following options: Turn in completed forms to the administration office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; email and scan completed forms and necessary documents to rochelle.adam@danvilleschools.org; or mail completed forms and required documents to Danville Local Schools – Admin Bldg. P.O. Box 30 Danville, Ohio 43014.

Questions and concerns may be directed to Rochelle Adam at rochelle.adam@danvilleschools.org or 740-599-6116 ext. 3445.

