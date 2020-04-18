MOUNT VERNON — Shirley J. Knode, 81, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

She was born Sept. 12, 1938, to Joseph and Mildred Knode.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her roommates Rose Fegley, Rena Everhart and Michelle Ihinger. She leaves behind her dear friend of 48 years, Patti Furley; and her sister, Juanita J. Lindsey of Columbus.

Shirley had worked at New Hope Industries.

Shirley enjoyed her puzzles, necklaces, checkers and stuffed animals. She would enjoy sitting on the front porch and watching people drive or walk past her home. Shirley liked to take joy rides to get ice cream cones or milkshakes. She loved to dance and listen to country, gospel and oldies music including Dolly, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and Kenny Rogers. Shirley would watch black and white westerns, Beverly Hillbillies and Grand Ole Opry.

Private graveside services will be held in Mound View Cemetery.

“God needed another rose in his garden and only the best would do.”

