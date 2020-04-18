Mount Vernon AD Justin Sanford updates spring slates

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Cardinal Conference met Thursday to discuss a schedule for the possible upcoming spring season, Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford said on a Facebook Live post Friday afternoon.

The schedule is contingent on students, teachers and administrators returning to school May 4. The first week is an acclimation period and games will begin May 9 in all sports, according to the schedule released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association last week.

“From an athletic standpoint, we’re still looking at that May 1 date,” Sanford said. “Everything, from there, will hinge on whether our (students) come back to school. We’re hopeful that with this ‘easing into opening up our state again’ with businesses and the economy — that schools can be a part of that. So, we wait.”

Baseball and softball will go through the league schedule once. Baseball pitchers, already on a pitch count in normal seasons, haven’t had the same amount of time in bullpen sessions to ramp up to the regular season.

So, the OCC will go through one round of play and it will begin the second week of the regular season, which starts May 16.

“Logistically, just thinking about the health of the safety of our players as well … we chose to do one round of conference play,” Sanford said. “We would schedule a conference game on Tuesday and a conference game on Friday. So, if there are rainouts, we can bump them and we can move them.”

Sanford said he anticipates a reduction in pitch count for this season, so the league wanted the schedule to reflect that change. The softball schedule will mirror the baseball schedule.

The OCC track and field and boys tennis league tournament venues will change. Boys tennis was supposed to take place at the College of Wooster and track and field at Ashland University. Neither of those facilities will be available.

The track and field conference championship meet will be moved to Mansfield Madison and Mount Vernon will host the boys tennis championship. The dates for both events haven’t been determined yet, but Sanford anticipates they will be held the week prior to the district tournaments.

“There won’t be a dual meet or dual match schedule,” Sanford said. “It will strictly be the conference championships and then coaches (Jeff) Jarosz, (Kathy) Thayer and I will work on filling (out the rest of the season) from the start on May.”

No schedule has been determined for boys volleyball, which is not affiliated with a conference.

The Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association has released its postseason schedule. The regular season begins May 9, seeding for the tournament will be May 31, the district and regional tournament will begin June 5, the regional championship will be June 12-13 and the state tournament will be June 20-21 at Capital University in Columbus.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy