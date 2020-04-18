Miller hopeful of May 1 phased-in reopenings

MOUNT VERNON — While emphasizing during her news conference Friday that “it’s not my call,” Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said Knox County, based on its low number of COVID-19 confirmed cases — just 11 county residents to date — should be considered for some reopenings on May 1.

“I think we’re all ready to see something change,” she said, soon adding, “I’m just as ready as you are.”

Miller’s discussion on the topic of economic recovery and reopenings followed Gov. Mike DeWine’s media conference Thursday, during which he emphasized that reopenings would be done cautiously, with public health safety in mind, and would likely occur in phases. Since last month, the governor’s stay-at-home orders have included shuttering “non-essential businesses,” while allowing other businesses, like restaurants, to remain partly open with drive-through and take-out orders. Schools have also remained closed, as have other parts of everyday life including sporting events and other activities that involve mass gatherings.

Miller supported the governor’s orders, saying the reopenings should occur cautiously using a tiered, strategic approach. It should keep in mind the safety of the public, business employees, and healthcare workers along with vulnerable populations including seniors and those with underlying health conditions. What safety precautions businesses will be required to take with their employees, such as wearing masks, is still being determined.

But Knox County has done a good job with social distancing, Miller said. One of her guests Friday, Matthew Bradley Smith, MD, anUrgent Care physician at Knox Community Hospital, agreed, calling Knox “one of the best counties in the country” where it concerns social distancing.

Miller said she will make her thoughts known to Ohio Health Director Amy Acton, offering, “I have a direct line to Dr. Acton. She is very responsive.”

Miller also cautioned that any reopenings on May 1 must be done in a manner to minimize any risk of a “resurgence” of COVID-19. DeWine’s May 1 goal for reopenings, urged by President Trump, comes at a time when state and local health officials have been preparing for a “surge” in confirmed coronavirus cases. That surge, expected to start next week, has been modeled, based on COVID-19 data, to peak from April 20-29.

Miller said Knox County has tended to lag behind state numbers on COVID-19, which means Knox’s “surge” could occur a bit later than April 20. If so, the county’s “surge” may occur close to the May 1 reopenings. It will still be important to keep practices such as social distancing in mind when businesses do reopen, she said.

Smith noted that 20 percent of COVID-19 patients in the United States are “asymptomatic,” meaning they carry COVID-19 and can infect others but show no symptoms. Such knowledge, about what is still a very new virus, is “terrifying,” he said. However, Miller said she does not want the public to be frightened away from businesses and other venues when they do reopen. Those with underlying health conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, should be especially mindful of social distancing and good hygienic practices.

In other matters, Miller said Knox Public Health continues to respond to complaints related to social distancing guidelines involving businesses. Many of those complaints have involved people spaced too closely together at Walmart in Mount Vernon, she said, prompting a visit by KPH. Miller said her inspectors found things are done correctly once inside the store, while adding that the problems sometimes involve too many people near each other outside the store, as they enter, one at a time.

Miller also said KPH has contacted The Laurels of Mount Vernon in an effort to work directly with the facility and its workers in the wake of a confirmed case of a 22-year-old female worker from Knox County who tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, no patients or staff in Mount Vernon have tested positive, although some are currently under monitoring to see if they develop a fever or any related symptoms. The Laurels also employs the worker, who is isolated at home, at one of its facilities in Franklin County.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, KPH reported 113 people having their swabbed specimens sent away for COVID-19 testing, with 93 negative results, 11 positive results who are county residents, one positive result for an individual from another county, eight pending results, and 20 individuals being monitored. One of the Knox’s 11 cases involved the death of a man, age 90, who had lived in Florida since November.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Home Isolation April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE Knox County Health Department on Saturday, April 18, 2:00 a.m.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews