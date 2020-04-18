Many options to get a ballot for primary

MOUNT VERNON — This year’s primary is a bit different than most due to having no in-person voting. Instead, people have the opportunity to vote via mail and an absentee ballot. This process takes a bit longer than the traditional in-person voting since there is a wait for the ballot to get mailed to the voter. But there are multiple ways to make this process more accessible.

Kim Horn, Knox County Board of Elections director, explained that there are several ways to obtain an application to get a ballot. The first way is to download and print off the application from the BOE website, co.knox.oh.us/boe, or voteohio.gov, fill it out and mail it in to the election office. Or, the application can be left at the BOE’s designated dropbox, which is located at the Chestnut Street entrance of the county service building.

Applications are also available at the service center in Kroger and in a plastic container next to the dropbox. There is also the ability to call into the election office and request an application that way.

“You don’t even need to fill out an application,” Horn said, explaining that providing a letter with the application information – full name, address, last four social security number digits, birthday and political party, along with the voter’s signature – will allow the BOE to send out a ballot. If you decide to mail in the application, Horn said that the process, from start to finish, will take about four days. She explained that they will take the application, process it and then send out the ballot the next day unless there is a problem with the application, such as not providing a political party. If there is a problem, they will reach out to try to remedy it as fast as possible. Once the ballot is received, there are some pretty specific instructions to follow to make sure the ballot will be valid. The list, which comes with the ballot, includes making sure all the proper information required is filled out, and how to send it in. Unlike the application, the ballot does come with a pre-paid stamped envelope to mail it out in, but it must be mailed out on time. A voter who is unable to get to the post office or the dropbox is allowed to have their spouse, child or a close relative drop off the application for them. “We’ve processed over 10,000 applications,” Horn said, adding that they had expected anywhere between 8,000 to 10,000 people to vote all together this year had things have gone on as normal. Voters can check where their absentee ballot is through links on the BOE’s website under the “Related Voter Links” for “Check My Absentee Ballot Status” or by going to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/knox/avlookup.aspx. From there, it can be seen if the BOE has received and processed the application along with when they have received the ballot. Horn said that the last day to drop off an application is April 25 by noon, no exceptions. She said that any later, even at 12:05 p.m., is too late. This way, the BOE still has time to process the application and get a ballot sent off. The ballot has to be dropped off to the dropbox by April 28 at 7:30 p.m., or it has to be postmarked, which means marked by the postal services, by April 27 and be received by the board of elections office no later than 10 days after April 28 to be counted. “Rest assured, your vote will be counted,” Horn said. “In a regular election, absentee ballots are the first to be counted. And if you’re hesitating on using the mail system, use the dropbox.” Unofficial election results will be available April 28 on the BOE website starting after 7:30 p.m. Official results will be available, according to Horn, around May 19 once all the postmarked ballots have been collected and counted.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @