Grant extends legal services for tenants, unemployment claims

MOUNT VERNON — With the help of Knox County Foundation’s COVID-19 emergency grant, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services is expanding its services in Knox County for people in need of civil legal aid, especially with regards to housing and unemployment claims during this time of hardship.

SEOLS offers its services free of charge.

“If folks are having difficulty applying for unemployment compensation benefits, they can call Southeastern Ohio Legal Services for help with those applications,” SEOLS Advocate Director and Senior Staff Attorney Kristen Lewis said. “And if they’re denied unemployment, we can help them appeal.”

SEOLS Managing Attorney Dennis Harrington reminded those who were denied benefits to pay close attention to the appeal deadline on their paperwork.

“They need to look at the paperwork closely for deadlines. Because there are deadlines for appealing, and there’s not much wiggle room if you miss a deadline,” Harrington said.

Besides unemployment benefits, Harrington also recently advised a client about receiving their stimulus check. He said he might not have been able to help the person without Knox County Foundation’s emergency grant. The grant enables SEOLS to broaden their case acceptance criteria and take on clients whom they normally could not due to limited resources.

This includes tenants who are evicted by their landlords even though their local courts have suspended eviction hearings and it is unlawful for landlords to evict without going through the court process.

As Harrington and Lewis feared, SEOLS has already seen at least one case of unlawful “self-help” eviction where the landlord forced the tenant out of their housing without going to court.

These are the type of cases that are high on SEOLS’ list to accept right now.

“We recognize that this is one of the most important needs for people immediately — to keep a shelter, to keep housing. So we’ve made that one of our top priorities for intake right now,” Lewis said.

Harrington explained that because they receive so many demands, the organization normally only represented tenants in eviction cases if there is a possibility that the tenant can keep their housing for the long term.

“But in light of the fact that COVID-19 makes it virtually impossible or very difficult to look for other housing, we will consider representation for just about any eviction case right now,” Harrington said.

SEOLS informs that if someone is facing “self-help” eviction by their landlord, they should call law enforcement right away and tell the officer that their landlord is trying to evict them without going to court.

Tenants are encouraged to call legal services too even if they are already forced out. Attorneys could help them ask for an emergency court hearing to get a judge’s order that allows them back into their home.

For property owners who are impacted by delayed rent payments or general COVID-19 economic slowdown, the federal government has announced a foreclosure moratorium for mortgage borrowers with FHA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac insured mortgages.

Federal-backed mortgage borrowers may request a 180-day forbearance with a possible extension of another 180 days; this would allow them to postpone payment, often with a payment plan, Harrington explained.

Borrowers can find out if they are covered by one of these types of mortgages by calling FHA 800-569-4287 or through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s loan lookup on their websites.

For more information, visit www.seols.org/covid-19-information. For immediate assistance, call 833-288-2936.

