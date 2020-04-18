City reservoir project comes in over bid

MOUNT VERNON — Bid specs for the New Gambier Road Reservoir project is being re-evaluated after the sole bid received came in higher than the engineer’s estimate.

City Engineer Brian Ball said the only bid received, from Righter, of Columbus, was $2,127,926.75, $492,926.75 higher than the engineer’s estimate of $1,635,000. As such, Ball said his office will look over the scope of work again and see if there is something the city missed that would cause the project to go overestimate.

Ball said the issue could be that workers may have to construct scaffolding inside the 18 feet high, 2 million gallon reservoir. Ball said that several contractors who picked up bid packets had questions about scaffolding and safety measures that would add to the bid price.

The project involves interior repairs to the concrete reservoir.

The project will take the reservoir off-line while work is completed, and a study to see how the city’s water system operates without it will still be carried out as planned, Ball said.

Mayor Mayor Matt Starr said city clean-up day is scheduled for Monday – Saturday, May 11 – 16. City residents may drop off approved household wastes at Republic Service, 107 Tilden Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Cost is $10 per truckload, with the city paying the rest. Cash will not be accepted as payment. Only household waste will be accepted. Unacceptable items include construction materials, such as roofing and concrete; hazardous materials, including batteries, asbestos, paint, infectious and bio-hazardous wastes; CFC-bearing appliances and yard and tree waste. Yard wastes may be dropped off at the county composting site off Thayer Road. Starr further reported on the first meeting of the county’s Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTC) formed to help local businesses spring back from the damage to the economy during the COVID-19 epidemic. The ERTC decided to focus its mission as to “limit the number of business casualties,” Starr said. To do this, they will identify barriers businesses are facing, then find ways to remove those barriers. Starr said the ERTC will get input from the business community through a survey. The city is working with food truck vendors interested in setting up for business in town and at Ariel-Foundation Park. Starr noted that food trucks need to work with the city and health department before setting up. The city, in particular, needs the trucks to hook into the city sewer system for wastewater, rather than dumping into the storm sewer system, which flows into the Kokosing River. Starr said as long as the food trucks meet regulations, they are “good to go.” Police Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan and city Civil Service Administrator Tony DeIuliis announced promotions from corporal to sergeant for MVPD officers Rex Young and Qade Lewis. Lewis and Young had the top two scores out of four officers who took the civil service exam for the positions. Young will be sworn on April 23 and takes the sergeant position vacated by Morgan’s promotion to chief. Lewis will be sworn in and take the position vacated by the retirement of Sgt. Troy Glazier; Glazier’s last day with the department is April 28. The four corporals completed a written test and an oral test before an assessment panel. The scores were tabulated and certified by DeIuliis. The promotions will leave a corporal position open. Nine officers have signed up to take the test for the corporal’s position, which will be held on May 11, DeIuliis said. Streets Yellow strobe light pedestrian crossing signals have been installed at Mechanic and Chestnut streets, Gay and Howard streets, Newark Road and Riley Street and Blackjack Road at the Blackjack Road apartments, Street Superintendent Tom Hinkle reported. The signals are activated at the push of a button by pedestrians to notify traffic that they are about to enter the crosswalk. The lights are pole-mounted. Flashing caution lights above the street at Mechanic and Chestnut will be removed. Work to replace a cracked clay tile line that resulted in a sinkhole under the intersection of Gay and Howard streets is scheduled to start Monday and is expected to take about two weeks. Ball reported that 150 feet of the clay tile will be replaced, along with 28 feet of pipe running from both sides of the tile. The work will result in traffic interruptions, mostly one-lane closures, Ball said. Curb and gutter work on Ohio 229 is expected to begin Tuesday. Utilities A water line to the new 4-H building near the fairgrounds is close to completion. Also, in the same area, the city is working with the owner of buildings at the old Seventh Day Adventist Academy to install a water main.

