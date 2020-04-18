Bids high for Martinsburg water lines, wellhouse

MOUNT VERNON — About 110 Village of Martinsburg residents will be getting new water meters shortly, through an entirely grant-funded project. That’s the good news, Knox County Commissioners learned this week.

The unfortunate news is that two more separate projects that are part of the Martinsburg Water System Improvement Project were over-bid by more than 10 percent, meaning those two contracts will have to go back to the drawing board. They include plans for a new water supply well house and waterlines, as well as painting and cathodic protection of the existing water storage tank.

“I will be meeting with the Village of Martinsburg next week to discuss how they want to proceed and what the village wants to scale down and/or remove to get all three contracts within the budgeted cost,” said Josh Besacon of Engineering Associates, Inc., of Wooster, the project engineer.

Bids for the three separate project components were opened Thursday by commissioners. Contract A was the water meter project, which includes a new meter reader and associated software. Core and Main was the lone bidder, putting in a bid of $66,166.16. That was under the engineer’s estimate, which was $97,000, meaning that if the bid is approved, the project can proceed, likely by summer.

Amy Schocken, Knox County’s bid consultant and project manager for the Martinsburg water project, said Core and Main is already the village’s water meter supplier, so had a built-in advantage of sorts.

There were four bidders for Contract B, the construction of a new water supply well, well building, and installation of waterlines from wells to the storage tank, with an engineer’s estimate of $243,000. However, the bidding firms and their bids were Jamison Well and Drilling, $349,101; Downey Construction, $393,738; HAD, Inc., $397,076; and GM Baker and Son, $535,000. Those bids each well exceeded the required amount that bids be within 10 percent of the engineer’s estimate.

There were two bidders for Contract C, which involves the painting of the interior and exterior of a 75,000-gallon, multi-column elevated water storage tank; repairs to cathodic protection; and installation of a tank-mixing system. The engineer’s estimate was $205,000. Bidding firms and their bids, both over-bidding the project by more than 10 percent, were from D and M Painting, $328,340, and LC United Inc., $369,000.

The project’s grant funding, which totals $705,000 and includes project manager fees, comes from $312,500 in Community Development Block Grant monies, and a grant of $392,500 from the Ohio Public Works Commission for what is called a Small Government Grant. The CDBG grant is for critical infrastructure.