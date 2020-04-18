After COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, what businesses should be the first to reopen?

“I would say probably the factories. Because a lot of the people depend on the jobs. They got families, they got kids. So I’d say if they could figure out a safe way, then factories. Then I’ll say probably the small businesses. Restaurants. I noticed a lot of places got the glass. Maybe between the booths, they can put a Plexiglas or something.” Delmos Boggs, Mount Vernon

“Food services. Anybody that lost their jobs.” Cathy Bolton, Mount Vernon

“Barbershops and restaurants.” Kenda Keen, Mount Vernon

“Bars. I can use a drink.” Andrew Craig, Florida

“Hairdressers. Because everybody’s been having long hair.” Brewster Murdock, Apple Valley

“I think the restaurants are critical. They need to be opening. They got to cut down on the amount of people they have but they need to be able to survive. A lot of small businesses need to have the opportunity to be open.” Randy Buckingham, Howard

* * *

