The Laurels met its 24-hour notification deadline

MOUNT VERNON — While public health nurses engage in contact tracing for a 22-year-old female employee of The Laurels of Mount Vernon who has tested positive for COVID-19, Knox Public Health has confirmed that The Laurels sent out a letter Monday to its senior clients and their family members and/or guardians.
CORONAVIRUS LINKS
Coronavirus knoxhealth.com
Coronavirus cdc.gov
Coronavirus Research nih.gov
Coronavirus Emergency who.int
Coronavirus World Map Map (John Hopkins CSSE)
News from the Associated Press apnews.com
Ohio Department of Health: Coronavirus coronavirus.ohio.gov
Coronavirus mountvernonnews.com
Local COVID-19 Call Center
Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.740-399-8014
KPH received the positive result Sunday, and notified The Laurels of Mount Vernon the same day. The woman, a Knox County resident whom KPH confirmed is not a nurse, works for The Laurels in both Knox and Franklin counties.
The Laurels sent out its letter Monday, thus meeting state Health Director Amy Acton’s recent order requiring notification be sent within 24 hours to staff, residents, and their families and/or guardians after receiving official notice of a positive coronavirus test involving a nursing home resident or staff member.
Pam Palm, KPH public information officer, said the letter was likely received Tuesday by mail. A copy of it is posted on The Laurels of Mount Vernon website, addressed “to our residents and family members.”
The letter, signed by Cassie Hauber, LNHA, facility administrator, does not identify whether the positive case involves a worker or a senior resident. It begins, “We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that an individual at The Laurels of Mount Vernon has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.”
Hauber continued, “We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department, as well as CMS and CDC.” The letter also added, “We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats.”
Hauber’s letter also states that it will continue to provide residents and family members with updates as they are made available, while “adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.” An email is provided for further communication: Chauber@laurelhealth.com
Palm said Lisa Dudgeon, KPH communicable disease nurse, is in the process of tracing all of The Laurels worker’s contacts made since her last day of work, which was sometime last week. It involves phone contacting all persons the worker came into contact with, from two weeks preceding her last work date. As of Thursday, there were no other known positive or probable tests at the facility.
Anyone who had prolonged exposure to the worker, and would start to exhibit symptoms, would be subject to protocols for a probable patient that could include isolation, or hospitalization.
The Laurels’ does not presently allow visitors, and there are protocols in place for all associates, essential health care vendors and emergent visitors, according to its website. They are screened from a checklist that includes items such as having contact with a confirmed or suspected individual diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days and travel internationally within the preceding 14 days. The Laurels also put enhanced measures into place, which include taking daily temperature readings for all associates, guests and visitors, and monitoring for respiratory symptoms which include a dry cough and shortness of breath.
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health started listing nursing home facilities and other long-term care facilities with any positive COVID-19 cases therein. The listing is on the dashboard of the state of Ohio website, coronavirus.ohio.gov. Link: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/long-term-care-facilities
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|March 20, 2020
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|March 23, 2020
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|March 29, 2020
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered; back to work
|March 30, 2020
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|April 1, 2020
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|April 4, 2020
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|April 5, 2020
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Home Recovering
|April 8, 2020
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Home Isolation
|April 10, 2020
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Home Isolation
|April 12, 2020
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|April 15, 2020
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox County Health Department on April 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews
Previous Story
Next Story