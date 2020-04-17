The Laurels met its 24-hour notification deadline

MOUNT VERNON — While public health nurses engage in contact tracing for a 22-year-old female employee of The Laurels of Mount Vernon who has tested positive for COVID-19, Knox Public Health has confirmed that The Laurels sent out a letter Monday to its senior clients and their family members and/or guardians.

KPH received the positive result Sunday, and notified The Laurels of Mount Vernon the same day. The woman, a Knox County resident whom KPH confirmed is not a nurse, works for The Laurels in both Knox and Franklin counties.

The Laurels sent out its letter Monday, thus meeting state Health Director Amy Acton’s recent order requiring notification be sent within 24 hours to staff, residents, and their families and/or guardians after receiving official notice of a positive coronavirus test involving a nursing home resident or staff member.

Pam Palm, KPH public information officer, said the letter was likely received Tuesday by mail. A copy of it is posted on The Laurels of Mount Vernon website, addressed “to our residents and family members.”

The letter, signed by Cassie Hauber, LNHA, facility administrator, does not identify whether the positive case involves a worker or a senior resident. It begins, “We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that an individual at The Laurels of Mount Vernon has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.”

Hauber continued, “We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department, as well as CMS and CDC.” The letter also added, “We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats.”

Hauber’s letter also states that it will continue to provide residents and family members with updates as they are made available, while “adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.” An email is provided for further communication: Chauber@laurelhealth.com

Palm said Lisa Dudgeon, KPH communicable disease nurse, is in the process of tracing all of The Laurels worker’s contacts made since her last day of work, which was sometime last week. It involves phone contacting all persons the worker came into contact with, from two weeks preceding her last work date. As of Thursday, there were no other known positive or probable tests at the facility.

Anyone who had prolonged exposure to the worker, and would start to exhibit symptoms, would be subject to protocols for a probable patient that could include isolation, or hospitalization.

The Laurels’ does not presently allow visitors, and there are protocols in place for all associates, essential health care vendors and emergent visitors, according to its website. They are screened from a checklist that includes items such as having contact with a confirmed or suspected individual diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days and travel internationally within the preceding 14 days. The Laurels also put enhanced measures into place, which include taking daily temperature readings for all associates, guests and visitors, and monitoring for respiratory symptoms which include a dry cough and shortness of breath.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health started listing nursing home facilities and other long-term care facilities with any positive COVID-19 cases therein. The listing is on the dashboard of the state of Ohio website, coronavirus.ohio.gov. Link: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/long-term-care-facilities

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Home Isolation April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox County Health Department on April 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews