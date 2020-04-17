Sheriff’s office builds own disinfecting tank

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is disinfecting the county jail with an apparatus assembled out of a scuba tank and modified sprayer.

Sheriff David Shaffer told Knox County Commissioners Thursday that the jail is using a water-soluble disinfectant chemical pumped through a home-made sprayer in most areas of the jail, a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The sprayer is based on a model assembled by a Mount Vernon Fire Department firefighter. The firefighter demonstrated the sprayer at the jail, and Shaffer said he decided to see if his office could make one as well.

“We got with one of our mechanically-minded officers and he was able to build one,” Shaffer said. “It’s basically a sprayer, powered on an air supply which is a standard SCBA tank.” The SO had the tank already, one of several used as breathing apparatus when deputies are dealing with investigations involving noxious chemicals used in the manufacture of drugs. The tank was hooked up to a standard sprayer with a regulator; the sprayer is rated for 5 psi, and the air tank pushes a lot more pressure than that. Altogether, the SO has about $80 in the apparatus, Shaffer said. The sanitizing chemicals come in water-soluble tablet form and “kills just about any virus” Shaffer said. The sanitizer leaves behind a chlorine smell that Shaffer compared to the smell of “walking into an indoor pool.” The sanitizer has been used in dorm, shower and bathroom areas, as well as the jail intake area and transport vehicles. Because it comes out as a water spray, the only place it can’t be used is on electronics. Shaffer said the dorms are also wiped down and mopped daily. The sprayer is easy to use, Shaffer said, and will probably continue to be used even after the COVID-19 epidemic has passed. Shaffer further reported that the jail has a good supply of PPE. Jailers are not wearing masks on a regular basis, except under certain circumstances during the intake process. Their stockpile of gloves has been stretched using conservation techniques, and new supplies have been readily available, Shaffer said.

