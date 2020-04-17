MOUNT VERNON — Robert “Bob” R. Blubaugh, 75, of Mount Vernon passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. He was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Mount Vernon to the late Dwight and Geraldine (Gamber) Blubaugh.

Bob had worked for Chattanooga Glass and TRW. He was a member of the Colonial City Moose Lodge, #2555 in Mount Vernon. Bob enjoyed playing golf, go cart racing, NASCAR and attending the monthly Chattanooga breakfasts at Southside Diner.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Tracey Wilson of Howard; sons, Thomas E. (Wendy) Blubaugh of Parma Heights and Robert E. (Shelly) Blubaugh of Mount Vernon; 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; his life partner of over 40 years, Helen Chandler of Mount Vernon, and her children, Rhonda (Tom) Goeppinger of Fredericktown and James D. (Lynn) Chandler of Englewood, FL; her son-in-law, David Hogle of Bellville; and her nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a brother, Mike (Casondra) Blubaugh of Dallas, TX; a sister-in-law, Nerina Blubaugh of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brother, Richard J. Blubaugh; nephew, Richard Joseph Blubaugh Jr; and Helen’s daughter, Marcia Hogle.

In following with Bob’s wishes there will be no services.

The family would like to thank all the special nurses at the Ohio Eastern Star Home and Kindred Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Bob.

