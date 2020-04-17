Officials still planning for ‘surge’ in cases

MOUNT VERNON — The statewide “surge” of COVID-19 cases is expected soon, with Knox County forecasted to have its surge starting next week, April 20-29. That much hasn’t changed, county Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Maxwell told the EMA board Thursday.

But the models the state develops with coronavirus-related data, taking into account such factors as the number of people tested and hospitalizations to date, is constantly re-adjusted. And the present model, though intact with its timeframe, has been adjusted downward in terms of just how much of a “surge” Knox County will receive, Maxwell noted.

All things said, however, it is better to be too well prepared than not prepared enough, Maxwell offered. At one time, the county’s Emergency Operations Center team of healthcare-related providers, including Knox Community Hospital, first responder fire/EMS departments, and Knox Public Health, among other members, were expecting to need up to 215 hospital beds at KCH — 180 or so of them to treat COVID-19 patients. That is for a 99-bed facility that normally has 65 beds being full capacity. That number is no longer expected to be so large, but Maxwell said he could not provide an accurate estimate of how far down the estimate has dropped.

Maxwell credited KCH, KPH, local fire/EMS departments, and other healthcare provider partners for being so well organized as a result of their cooperation. Each morning from Monday through Friday, EOC team members meet to discuss issues, including their needs. Maxwell said he encourages questions like “What are we not talking about that we should be?” And that leads to effective coordination in his view.

“I think we really are in a good place from a preparedness standpoint,” Maxwell emphasized.

The EMA board, which meets quarterly, is chaired by Knox County Commissioner Thom Collier. Members joined Maxwell and Collier to meet in the Knox County Service Center’s conference room, known as “The Chapel.” Attending were Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr; Claude Gates, Harrison Township trustee; Roger Yarman, non-elected representative; Jerry Day, mayor of Fredericktown; and Joseph Mazzari, mayor of Danville.

Collier asked Maxwell if what is occurring now involves Knox County EOC members “over-preparing” for a surge that may not happen, or does it involve being properly prepared to carry out an exercise that may not occur. Maxwell answered “both,” while offering that while the county may be too prepared, it has come at no additional cost to the taxpayers of Knox County. The three deliveries to date of PPEs the county has received — Personal Protective Equipment, such as N95 respirator masks, gloves and surgical gowns — did not cost the county a penny. It came from a federal source.

And the citizens of Knox County have been amazingly generous with their donations of PPEs, including items such as homemade masks. Maxwell did say, however, that like most EOCs operating at present, he is most concerned about having enough PPEs. His coordinator in that regard is Kyle Clark, KPH’s emergency preparedness coordinator. They have to be “stingy” in doling out PPEs to meet requests, with other entities such as the Knox Community Chaplain Corps providing an amazing amount of help in PPE collection planning and logistics. Maxwell also praised county Health Commissioner Julie Miller, offering that without her leadership, including with the EOC and creating a call-in line for COVID-19-related calls, the county would not be as prepared as it is for a possible spike in cases.

Maxwell said even if the surge doesn’t happen, an outbreak of coronavirus cases at sites such as the Knox County Jail, or in local long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, would quickly deplete the inventory.

Collier thanked Maxwell, Clark and other members of the EOC team for the work they are doing on a daily basis to combat the pandemic. Planning in advance to handle a crisis of pandemic proportion is no easy task, he added, but the county has done well.

“The citizens of Knox County help themselves, a lot,” Yarman said. “In New York City, they’re letting the government do everything for them. We’re finding that citizens around here do things for themselves, and for other people, and that’s a big plus.”

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews