MOUNT VERNON — Muriel Switzer, 95, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 28, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Laura Albright.

Muriel loved flowers and nothing was more important to her than family gatherings. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Muriel is survived by her daughter, Sharon Drake; her son, Donivan Switzer II; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her brother, Elmer “Umpy” (Ethel) Albright.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Donivan Switzer; brothers and sisters, John Albright Jr., Grace Patton, Harry Albright, Edith Albright, Doris Duckenfield, Elsie Albright, Myrtle Fryling, Gilbert Albright and Leslie Albright.

In keeping with Muriel’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Loudonville Cemetery, in Loudonville.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowd-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Muriel Switzer.