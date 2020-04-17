MOUNT VERNON — Mary Louise (Scott) Corwin Theibert Allen, 80, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Knox County, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Mae (Butler) Scott Sr.

Mary was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4027 and Amvets Post #95. Mary worked many years as a cook at Sweet Williams in Mount Vernon.

Mary is survived by her brother, Gordon D. Scott, of Mount Vernon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Corwin; second husband, James Theibert; third husband, Conard Allen; three brothers, Charles Scott Jr., Melvin Scott and Dwight Scott; two sisters, Ethel Jane Parker and Helen Marie Brookins.

Due to the current pandemic the family will observe a private service and burial in Bloomfield Cemetery in Sparta. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Mary Louise (Scott) Corwin Theibert Allen.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

