East Knox looks at graduation options

HOWARD — The East Knox Board of Education met Thursday night using a mix of in-person and public participation using a teleconferencing app in order to keep social distancing.

During his district update, superintendent Steve Larcomb gave an update about graduation.

“The different thoughts are trying to have a graduation in June or July,” he said, adding that he did hear from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and the chapel will no longer be available for them to use. “So, we’re going to have to find a different spot, if we were to have it regardless.”

The board discussed various other ways of having a graduation ceremony, including a drive-in like graduation. The drive-in graduation would still allow the valedictorian and the salutatorian to give their speeches and possibly allow for the students to drive up and receive their diplomas that way. Or, Larcomb suggested that they ask what the seniors would want to do. “There’s just so many things that aren’t in their hands this year,” Larcomb said. “I just feel terrible for those students in particular.” In regards to distance learning, the board passed a resolution allowing distance learning to make up hours missed for the 2019-20 school year. “NEOLA put this out as a resolution that goes on about distance learning during the time of COVID-19 when the district is closed down and all the things that we’re already doing anyways,” Larcomb said. “This is just … a resolution saying that (the board) know and approve of what we are doing.” In regards to the upcoming building project, the board passed several items to help move the process along. The board approved a revised contract for the modular school buildings with Ariel Building Systems, LLC. Larcomb said that the changes were to the language of the contract due to some concerns if the modulars weren’t placed in time for school to restart. The cost of the contract, $963,259.48, hasn’t changed.

