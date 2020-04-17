Beatty named 911 Dispatcher of the Year

MOUNT VERNON — During a week that is dubbed National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and at a time of the global pandemic, it’s fitting the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year is a Knox County 911 team member who serves on the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team.

Sherry Beatty was named Knox County 911 Dispatcher of the Year this week, and received a recognition plaque from Knox County commissioners. With 15 years of service to the county as a dispatcher, Beatty has really defined herself in the workplace by what she gives back to others, said Knox County 911 program Operations Manager Laura Webster. There is a democratic process to how the honor is received — good old-fashioned voting among one’s peers.

“The votes that came in for Sherry all had the same theme of how helpful and caring Sherry is to her co-workers and the citizens calling in for assistance,” Webster said.

Other 911 awards and who they went to were as follows:

•Lifesaver: Lisa Smith and Sherry Beatty

•Attendance: Sherry Beatty and Heather Canter

•Best Attitude: Janet Monroe

•Shining Star: Aleesha Krauss

•Rising Star: Taylor Evans

•Queen of Positivity: Stacy Monroe

•Above and Beyond: Ronda Reynolds and Heather Canter

Commissioners also passed a resolution this week proclaiming April 12-18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, signed by Commissioners Thom Collier, Teresa Bemiller and Bill Pursel. The proclamation lauded telecommunicators of the Knox County 911 Emergency Communications Center for contributing “substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients.” It also recognizes them as the “single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety.”

