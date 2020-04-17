2 Knox County men test positive at Marion Correctional Institute

MOUNT VERNON — As COVID-19 infections break out in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction state prisons, Knox Public Health will be notified if a staff member from Knox County tests positive but not if any Knox County residents who are incarcerated test positive.

KPH spokesperson Pam Palm explained this is because an inmate’s county of residence is considered to be with the prison where they are incarcerated.

If an inmate in the Marion Correctional Institute tests positive, they will be reported as a Marion case “because the prison is considered to be their home and Marion Public Health would be responsible for the contact tracing which is one of the main roles of public health during a communicable disease outbreak,” said Palm.

KPH is, however, responsible for the contact tracing of prison employees who live in Knox County. If one is tested positive for COVID-19, KPH will retrace their contact and monitor anyone potentially exposed to the virus.

Among Knox County cases, the 28-year-old male who tested positive on April 8 and the 54-year-old male who tested positive on April 15 are employees at Marion Correctional Institute, Palm confirmed.

Both men are currently isolated at home.

A COVID-19 viral outbreak is sweeping through the ODRC state prisons. The number of staff tested positive for COVID-19 has jumped from 57 to 184 since last Friday; the number of inmates tested positive went from 38 to 489. Seven staff members have recovered but no inmate is reported recovered so far, according to the ODRC report as of press time.

There are currently 199 inmates in state prisons who were sentenced in Knox County. It is possible that some in the count are not Knox County residents; some may be residents of other counties but were charged with crimes and sentenced here. These numbers will fluctuate as inmates are admitted or released daily.

Among the 199 inmates sentenced in Knox County, 75 are currently incarcerated at facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates.

Five in Marion Correctional Institute; 26 in Pickaway Correctional Institute; nine in the Correctional Reception Center; eight in Southeastern Correctional Institute; 24 in North Central Correctional Institute; two in Toledo Correctional Institute; and one in Dayton Correctional Institute.

Marion Correctional Institute is one of the epicenters of state prison COVID-19 outbreaks. MCI reported 95 staff and 217 inmates tested positive, including one staff death.

Another hotspot is the Pickaway Correctional Institute, which reported 48 staff and 149 inmates tested positive, including four inmate deaths.

The Correctional Reception Center reported six staff and 33 inmates tested positive; Southeastern Correctional Institute reported one inmate tested positive; North Central Correctional Institute reported one staff and three inmates tested positive; Toledo Correctional Institute reported four staff and two inmates tested positive; Dayton Correctional Institute reported one staff and one inmate tested positive.

A surge of positive cases is expected from MCI within the next 48-72 hours as Marion Public Health notified KPH that they will be testing every employee and inmate at MCI, according to Palm.

“Employees are being tested today and anyone not tested today will be tested Tuesday,” Palm said. “Inmate testing has already ramped up this week and will continue until they are finished.”

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Home Isolation April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox County Health Department on April 17 at 10:30 a.m.

