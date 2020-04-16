Stagg joins MVNU as director of outreach

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II announced the appointment of Ryan Stagg to the position of Director of Outreach and Strategic Partnerships.



Ryan Stagg

“We are thrilled to have Ryan join the leadership team for the School of Graduate and Professional Studies. His passion for Christian higher education positions him well as a liaison connecting MVNU and the marketplace,” said Eric Stetler, vice president for Graduate and Professional Studies. “He is an innovator and has the unique ability to connect with external organizations in meaningful and productive ways.”

As the director of outreach and strategic partnerships, Stagg is responsible for efforts to increase enrollment at the university for both traditional and nontraditional programs. This includes working with community colleges, churches, hospitals, businesses and organizations to develop leads and relationships while also utilizing current enrollment trends to attract new partnerships and continue relationship growth.

“I’m really looking forward to being strategic about how we can adapt for the 21st century and the changing needs of the marketplace,” said Stagg. “We must be nimble, be willing to listen and not afraid to try new things. We have to be looking at feedback and data to adjust quickly so we can be the most effective with our time and resources.”

Stagg, a 2011 MVNU alum, was simply looking for a way to advocate for the university and its vision, “To change the world with the love of Christ” when the position became available. Now he has the opportunity to increase awareness of MVNU’s programs and faith-driven curriculum.

“It is obvious that as an alumnus, Ryan has a passion for MVNU and is eager to find ways to build bridges with other organizations in win-win partnerships,” said Stetler. “Ryan has the unique skills we were looking for. He is hungry to learn, filled with passion for MVNU and will bring energy to the role.”

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews