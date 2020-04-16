Nursing home employee infected

MOUNT VERNON — An employee of The Laurels nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, Knox Public Health confirmed today.
CORONAVIRUS LINKS
Coronavirus knoxhealth.com
Coronavirus cdc.gov
Coronavirus Research nih.gov
Coronavirus Emergency who.int
Coronavirus World Map Map (John Hopkins CSSE)
News from the Associated Press apnews.com
Ohio Department of Health: Coronavirus coronavirus.ohio.gov
Coronavirus mountvernonnews.com
Local COVID-19 Call Center
Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.740-399-8014
The employee is likely a 22-year-old female who works at The Laurels facilities in both Franklin and Knox counties.
The positive test results were received by KPH Sunday and The Laurels was notified, KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said.
Information on the woman’s confirmed test was released to the public Sunday by KPH. She is currently isolated at home.
Palm said Thursday the woman is not a nurse with The Laurels, but declined to give further information about her. There are no know positive or probable tests for residents of The Laurels, Palm said.
Palm said it is up to The Laurels to advise employees and residents of the positive test.
KPH did not release information regarding the positive test to the public. Palm said this is in following with an Ohio Department of Health order, which reads that nursing homes “shall notify the residents’ sponsor and/or residents’ guardians of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 within the facility.” The order applies to “both residents and staff” who have tested positive or are a probable COVID-19 case. The notification is required to go out within 24 hours.
Palm said it is her understanding that The Laurels has sent out letters to the family of residents.
Representatives of The Laurels were unavailable for comment, as of press time.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|March 20, 2020
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|March 23, 2020
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|March 29, 2020
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered; back to work
|March 30, 2020
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|April 1, 2020
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|April 4, 2020
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|April 5, 2020
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Home Recovering
|April 8, 2020
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Home Isolation
|April 10, 2020
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Home Isolation
|April 12, 2020
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|April 15, 2020
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox Public Health on April 16, 2020 10 a.m.
Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews
Previous Story