Nursing home employee infected

MOUNT VERNON — An employee of The Laurels nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, Knox Public Health confirmed today.

The employee is likely a 22-year-old female who works at The Laurels facilities in both Franklin and Knox counties.

The positive test results were received by KPH Sunday and The Laurels was notified, KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said.

Information on the woman’s confirmed test was released to the public Sunday by KPH. She is currently isolated at home.

Palm said Thursday the woman is not a nurse with The Laurels, but declined to give further information about her. There are no know positive or probable tests for residents of The Laurels, Palm said.

Palm said it is up to The Laurels to advise employees and residents of the positive test.

KPH did not release information regarding the positive test to the public. Palm said this is in following with an Ohio Department of Health order, which reads that nursing homes “shall notify the residents’ sponsor and/or residents’ guardians of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 within the facility.” The order applies to “both residents and staff” who have tested positive or are a probable COVID-19 case. The notification is required to go out within 24 hours.

Palm said it is her understanding that The Laurels has sent out letters to the family of residents.

Representatives of The Laurels were unavailable for comment, as of press time.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Home Isolation April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox Public Health on April 16, 2020 10 a.m.

