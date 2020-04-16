No Knox County COVID-19 cases fit ‘probable’ definition

MOUNT VERNON — All healthcare providers in Knox County received a health alert Tuesday reminding them that under new state guidelines intended to speed up identification of “probable” COVID-19 cases, they are to report knowledge of them within 24 hours, Knox Public Health Health Commissioner Julie Miller said by email Wednesday afternoon.
“We have had no reported ‘probable’ cases as required by the guidance as of this email,” she said Wednesday of the 24-hour deadline, ultimately intended to have healthcare providers help identify more county residents with symptoms — so that more COVID-19 testing can be done when deemed necessary.
Most of the 103 people tested in Knox County as of Wednesday came through the county’s call-in line, 740-399-8014, which allows callers who believe they may have coronavirus symptoms to speak with nurses. Knox County added another positive case Wednesday, it’s 11th. He is a 54-year-old man who was tested in Knox County, works in Marion County and is currently isolated at home.
During a press conference Monday, Miller said that of the 800 to 850 calls made to the call-in line, 440 individuals were told to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 related symptoms. Most were deemed to possibly have had another illness, such as the flu, but not considered sick enough to send to the hospital. A total of 64 of them were considered to have probable symptoms that would result in being swabbed for specimen collection. Miller said KPH does not yet know how many of the 64 individuals received COVID-19 tests, because the final determination for testing is made at the hospital.
The process of how a “probable” positive COVID-19 case is determined is in itself complex, similar to a flow chart of sorts. Miller explained that cases identified as “probable” can be reported from a variety of providers, such as primary care doctors, emergency departments, hospitals — or by the patients themselves.
To be considered a probable case in the outpatient setting, a person must:
•Have two of these symptoms — fever, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, and loss of smell or taste; or have one of these symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing; or have clinical/radiographic pneumonia or ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome); and have no alternative/more likely diagnosis.
•A person must also have at least one epidemiological link, such as travel abroad, or residing in an area with sustained ongoing community transmission.
Miller offered that if more COVID-19 tests were available to the state, “I am confident we would have tested more individuals.”
Of the 64 individuals, as of Monday, who were sent on for coronavirus testing, she said they met the stringent criteria of having COVID-19 symptoms and met criteria for testing at that point, such as foreign travel to a country with community spread, or direct contact with a confirmed case.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|March 20, 2020
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|March 23, 2020
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|March 29, 2020
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered; back to work
|March 30, 2020
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Home Recovering
|April 1, 2020
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|April 4, 2020
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Home Recovering
|April 5, 2020
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Home Recovering
|April 8, 2020
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Home Isolation
|April 10, 2020
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Home Isolation
|April 12, 2020
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|April 15, 2020
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox Public Health on April 16, 2020 10 a.m.
Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews
