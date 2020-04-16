KMAC, LCL release league schedules for baseball, softball

The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference and the Licking County League released baseball and softball schedules, should play resume.

The schedule is dependent on if students, teachers and administrators return to school on May 4. The OHSAA outlined a contingency plan that calls for an acclimation period from May 4-8 with regular-season play to begin May 9 in all sports.

“We’re trying to hold out hope that we’re going to have a season,” Highland athletic director Mike DeLaney said. “We owe it to our seniors and we owe it to our athletes and students to have a plan if and when this ends and we can get back to school. That’s really why get these things together.”

With time for only one round of league play, the KMAC has decided to match up the schedules just as football last fall.

League play is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. and continue Monday, Wednesday and Friday the following two weeks leading up to the tournaments. Weekday games will start at 5:15 p.m.

Highland opens at East Knox, Danville at Mount Gilead, Centerburg at Northmor and Fredericktown at Cardington-Lincoln on opening day.

“I think the priority is to get the kids playing,” DeLaney said. “Obviously, league titles and those things are important, but it’s kind of secondary to just getting a schedule together so that if teams wanted to go ahead and schedule some non-league games — they could.” With more teams in the Licking County League, Utica will play its league schedule over three weeks with games scheduled Monday through Thursday over the first two weeks and Tuesday through Thursday in the third week. All games are scheduled for 5 p.m. “We’re hopeful to play any games,” Utica athletic director Brian Radabaugh said. “The biggest things we wanted to look at was how many games we could play in a week that would be fair to our baseball pitchers and their pitch-counts. Other than that, it’s simply a way to get games on the schedule as best we could.” Utica opens at Watkins Memorial on Monday, May 11. “Cautiously optimistic would be the best way I could put it,” Radabaugh said. “I think we’re probably trending toward not having a season. We’re just trying to go with the information we have and trying to be as fair as possible.” The door is open for teams to schedule games during the tournament, just as in year’s past. But DeLaney doesn’t anticipate that to happen with any more frequency this year because of travel ball. “How does that impact kids who want to play travel and do we want them to have to choose?” DeLaney asked. “Especially at the JV level — you would ask kids to play 10 or 12 games, but then have to give up 40 or 50 travel-league games.” The KMAC championship track and field meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 with a rain date of June 3 at the high school level and Saturday, May 30 with a rain date of June 1 at the middle school level. “We’re going to build if and when the state allows us to come back because that won’t be very difficult,” DeLaney said. “We’ll put some league (tri-meets) together and put some invitationals together and go from there.” The LCL has not decided on a schedule for track and field yet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference is still finalizing plans for its league schedule. The district tournament for baseball is scheduled for May 23-June 6 with a draw date of May 17. The regional tournament is June 11-12 and the state tournament is June 19-21 at Canal Park in Akron. The district tournament for softball is scheduled for May 30-June 13 with a draw date of May 24. The regional tournament is scheduled for June 15-20 and the state tournament is June 25-27 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy