Kenyon researcher: Neanderthals used string

GAMBIER — Neanderthals inhabiting Eurasia died out around 40,000 years ago, but recent discoveries — one made involving Bruce Hardy, a paleoanthropologist at Kenyon College and lead author of a paper published in Scientific Reports last week — continue to show they weren’t the dim-witted cave dwellers they are often made out to be. Hardy likens their intelligence level to modern man’s, with interbreeding perhaps contributing to Neanderthal’s demise.

Working at an archaeological excavation site in southeastern France, known as Abri du Maras, Hardy found a small yet highly important discovery in June 2017. It was a three-ply piece of cord, just a quarter of an inch long, under a stone, and with stone flakes surrounding it. The string, about 50,000 year old, was made of vegetal matter, likely a conifer or evergreen tree. It’s the kind of organic material that typically perishes over time due to elemental conditions like wind, snow, ice and rain, he noted. In this case, however, “something at the micro-environmental level” decided to preserve the string.

Prior research has found that Neanderthals occupied Abri du Maras between 90,000 and 42,000 years ago, hunting reindeer and other animals. Hardy has been part of excavations at Abri du Maras since 2011, making discoveries there with a team that includes Marie-Helene Moncel, an archaeologist and director of research at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, and one of the paper’s authors.

The discovery of the string is incredibly important for several reasons, Hardy said, one being it shows that Neanderthals understood some basic mathematical concepts. They learned that by combining strands of string in pairs and sets to form cord, its tensile strength would increase. That meant the cord would hold up under pressure, such as when using it to lift heavy objects or bind them together — like binding a sharp stone to an ax handle or spear. The strands of string were first twisted counterclockwise and then clockwise to form a cord. Hardy said the string was first treated by a process that may have involved softening it in water for a week or longer. String in sets, forming a cord, was likely combined in different ways to form baskets, nets, snares and even rafts, Hardy said. He cautioned that such uses are speculative at present. Ever since they were discovered in 1856 in Germany’s Neander Valley, Neanderthals — shorter and stockier than modern man, with thicker skulls and larger noses — fit the classic “caveman” stereotype, which is that they were dullards by comparison to Homo Sapiens. “We’re really good as humans at finding a group we feel superior to, and the Neanderthals can’t do anything about it,” due to their dying off, he said. Human DNA does contain Neanderthal DNA, however, anywhere from 1 to 4 percent. It has long been known that Neanderthals used stone tools. But recent finds at Abri du Maras appear to show the paleo-stereotype of Neanderthals to be wrong: Discovery of birch-bark tar, used as an adhesive, in 2015; string in 2017 and shell beads at about that same time; and cave art discovered in 2018, its age determined by dating calcite deposits from above that helped preserve the art. “The more we find, the more like us they appear,” he said. Hardy plans to return to Abri du Maras for further excavation and research, which he normally does in the summer, but not this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the site, near the Ardeche River in southern France, will be waiting. It features a rock shelter in a hilly area, a shelter that used to be a cave before the elements withered away at it.

