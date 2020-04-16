Photography

Drop your ballots in the box

10:42 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The Knox County Board of Elections has a dropbox for ballots ahead of the April 28 primary election. The dropbox is located at the backside of the Knox County Service Center, near the entrance facing Chestnut Street. Applications are also available and need to be sent in before April 25 to receive a ballot.

 

 

