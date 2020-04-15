MOUNT VERNON — John A. Laithwaite, 60, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, April 13, 2020.

He was born Dec. 13, 1959, in Youngstown to John Raymond and Maxine (Pyles) Laithwaite.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1979. John lived in the Youngstown area until 2012. He was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church.

John loved God and family. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, Cavs and Browns. He was also an avid reader and kept the library busy reserving his books.

John is survived by his sister, Carol Sgambellone of Mount Vernon; niece, Kayla (Domenic) Wolpe of Mount Vernon; nephews, Mark (Rachael) Whitmyre of Mount Vernon, Keith (Amanda) Whitmyre of Lone Tree, CO; five great- nieces and nephews; along with lifetime friends, Sandy and Bert Forbush.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Gary Sgambellone; as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the family.

