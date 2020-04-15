Health board meetings go to online format April 16 and 22

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Health and the Community Health Center Co-Applicant Board will hold regularly scheduled meetings for April, but the arrangements will be different to reflect stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

Instead of meeting in person in the same room, the boards will meet virtually over the internet using Google Hangouts. These meetings will still be open to the public and the media. Anyone wanting to attend the meeting can request a link to participate. Attendees can submit questions using the online chat dialogue box.

The Community Health Center Co-Applicant Board will meet Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Knox County Board of Health will meet April 22 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To request the link to “attend” the meeting, contact Public Information Officer Pam Palm at ppalm@knoxhealth.com.

