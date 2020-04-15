Guardrail project to start this summer

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Engineer’s Office project received its notice to proceed from Knox County Commissioners Tuesday, meaning those concerned about where guardrails are most faulty in the county should be breathing easier when the project begins this summer.

The notice to proceed, for $234,501, was issued to PDK Construction, Inc., a company based in Pomeroy, Ohio. PDK outbidded two other firms March 12. The contract was signed March 17, with the pre-construction meeting held Monday, County Administrator Jason Booth said. The county engineer’s estimate was $307,326.

There are about 14 places in Knox County where guardrail replacement is most needed, County Deputy Engineer Clint Cochran said. A few are on Kenny Road and Layman Road, as well as Fairgrounds Road. Another area is located opposite the Apple Valley Lake dam. These are areas where guardrails must be replaced along bridge and terminal assemblies, he noted.

