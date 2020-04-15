Economic Recovery Task Force announced

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Emergency Management Agency and Knox Public Health have been tireless in their efforts to inform the community of directives, statistics, and new information coming from the state and federal levels of how to handle the COVID-19 virus on the front lines. As long as the virus remains a threat, those activities have essentially cut off the economic circulation for a large number of businesses, according to a Monday press release from the office of Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr.

In response to the wealth of the community being compromised, Knox County EMA Director Mark Maxwell announced the expansion of an Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF), which will serve as a special sub-committee to the already created Long Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) currently serving Knox County’s disaster plan.

“The Long Term Recovery Committee was started a year ago when EMA revised the current version of our disaster plan,” said Maxwell. “Most of that planning was the beginning of a structure of addressing immediate needs. We knew it was only a start.”

The ERTF sub-committee is a natural extension to address business-specific needs during and after a disaster. The National Disaster Recovery Framework offers short-term, intermediate, and long-term recovery planning structures to help guide communities through their own recovery plan.

Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh “will lead the charge,” on the ERTF, Maxwell said.

Grubaugh and the chamber staff have been working closely with Starr, Jeff Gottke from the Area Development Foundation, Anthony McNeal from Main Street Mount Vernon and Kelly Carey from Ohio Job and Family Services. Currently, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce provides daily electronic updates of assistance for the business community, as well as informational links to state and federal support. Local support does exist to non-profit agencies providing critical social services through the Knox County Foundation and Food for the Hungry; the focus for ERTF sub-committee will be on the for-profit community.

“Where Knox Public Health provides information on the community health side of this pandemic, we’re focused on being the source for the business community to turn to during the time of need,” said Grubaugh. “We have to make sure that our businesses and communities from around the county can somehow find ways to get through this and be ready to get back to work when the stay-at-home order and other restrictions are lifted.”

The mission of the ERTF is divided into a triage approach where short-term measures explore temporary actions to support businesses reopening, maintenance, and reestablishing cash flow. At the intermediate planning level, the establishment of a “one-stop” recovery center approach is underway with the creation of a centralized document for finding financial assistance. Regarding long-term strategies, the ERTF will take the lead from the ADF, which has already made headway.

“Getting businesses help now and in the near future is what we are most concerned about,” said Grubaugh.

Though some people and employers are ready to get back to work and start regenerating cash flow, it could come at a price. One of the first principles of economic recovery is in the protection of the workforce, something that Knox County Health Commissioner Julie Miller remains passionate about.

“Keeping our workers healthy is what we are trying to do at the Health Department among other things,” said Miller. “In the (1917- 1919 flu pandemic), some communities that did well took precautions at the onset of the threat, but had bigger problems when they let down their guard too quickly.”

Protection of the workers is extremely important to Starr, who recently saw an immediate need.

“It’s important that we remember to take care of the people who take care of the people,” said Starr.

Starr has been keeping in regular contact with different business owners and managers in the critical supply chain for the general public from fast food restaurants, retailers, service industries, and industrial and manufacturing companies with limited workforce currently on site. The need recently drew Starr’s attention on his weekly trip to the grocery store for supplies.

“It didn’t take long to see how exhausted most of the front line staff appeared,” said Starr. “Working several long hours and all night stocking shelves while dealing directly with an impatient public broke my heart.”

Starr immediately went to work contacting critical suppliers in Mount Vernon and created a list of job openings for some of those businesses to offer support. The list is included on the chamber’s daily email for businesses needing immediate assistance and echoed the urgency for help. Grubaugh noted that Opportunity Knox has additional information on local job openings and is helping people find work, too.

The ERTF is planning to meet weekly and will report their recommendations to Maxwell and other members of the Long Term Recovery Committee. Knox County EMA will share the plans on their updates as they become available. A wide cross section of countywide leaders from respective communities and businesses are being recruited to provide help to the task force.