Developmental Disabilities clients remain active during pandemic

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities is helping approximately 600 clients stay safe, healthy, and active within their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it’s encouragement to build something from Lego blocks or crocheting a quilt with a positive summertime message, the clients — served by the county DD board as well as their local care providers — have remained safe and healthy at home. So far, there has not been a single case of the coronavirus among DD clients to report, DD Board Superintendent Steve Oster said.

The Knox County DD board passed an emergency resolution last week to keep that healthy client status intact. It grants Oster the authority, without prior board approval, to spend up to $75,000 “on supplies, equipment and services about sanitation, provider support, (DD board) employee support and support for the people served by (the DD board) and their families.” The previous amount allowed for Oster was $50,000. The resolution also grants Oster the authority “to make temporary changes to previously established (DD board) policies and practices as necessary to safeguard staff, providers and people supported by the (board) and their families.”

With the statewide pandemic “surge” expected in less than two weeks, Oster said the funds could be spent, as one example, on materials and supplies were it necessary to quickly provide a makeshift shelter for a small number of clients.

“We do potentially have two places that we could use to isolate an individual if needed due to the COVID-19 (virus),” he also noted. “It is imperative to keep all individuals and providers, (and) staff safe during the epidemic, and we are taking all precautions in assisting in that effort.”

The county DD board maintains staff on call 24 hours a day and for emergencies.

“We are lucky to have so many wonderful independent providers and agency providers in Knox County who care about their jobs and are dedicated to serving individuals,” Oster said. “Also, a thank-you to my staff for keeping constant contact with families (and) individuals through Facebook, Zoom calls, phone calls so services and needs can still be met.”

Last month was a difficult time for the community of developmentally disabled clients in Knox County, due to the need to postpone the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Luncheon that had been scheduled for March 18. It has been rescheduled to Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, DD board leadership including Oster and Brittany Coon, public outreach coordinator, are doing their part to keep clients safe, happy and connected, while also providing activity suggestions. Each month, clients receive “Know Your Knox,” a newsletter offered by staff members.

The April edition of “Know Your Knox” is full of activities including a photo contest for clients. It starts with “Tips and Tricks for Fun at Home” — among them being how to start a new hobby, try a new recipe, connect with others by call or video chat, and visiting Knox County parks for some opportunities in the outdoors. The newsletter also lists free online resources available daily, such as “Make,” which offers art classes on Facebook every day at 2 p.m., and Cincinnati Zoo Presents!, another Facebook activity offered daily at 3 p.m.

“Anyone is also more than welcome to check out our website,” Coon offered, with activities and resources available at https://www.knoxdd.com/covid19-resources.

